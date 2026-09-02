Ousman Ceesay family: Tucson gay bar shooter in focus after Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, Cameron Davis Capara killed

Ousman Ceesay was identified as the shooter who killed two men outside a gay bar in Tucson, Arizona, early on Monday. Ceesay had left a note indicating ‘hate towards the LGBTQIA+ community’ as per reports.

Ousman Ceesay is responsible for shooting and killing Vincent Anthony Siquieros and Cameron Davis Capara, in the parking lot of the gay bar Venture-N in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo)

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Ceesay was reportedly living in Oklahoma and had only been in Tucson shortly before the shooting in the parking lot of the North Sixth Avenue bar, Venture-N. Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, 42, and Cameron Davis Capara, 33, died in the shooting that Ceesay carried out.

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Ceesay carried out the shooting with a 9 mm handgun and following the incident, police presence has been increased around LGBTQIA+ establishments, as per reports. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked interest in Ceesay's family and personal life. Here's all you need to know.

Ousman Ceesay family

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{{^usCountry}} Ceesay was born in The Gambia, a small, west African nation south of Senegal. He and his wife got married in 2012 in Oklahoma. Ceesay had been living in a high-rise in Oklahoma City since last December. He worked briefly as an Uber and Lyft driver, as per a New York Times report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ceesay was born in The Gambia, a small, west African nation south of Senegal. He and his wife got married in 2012 in Oklahoma. Ceesay had been living in a high-rise in Oklahoma City since last December. He worked briefly as an Uber and Lyft driver, as per a New York Times report. {{/usCountry}}

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Ceesay married Melody Denise Ceesay a year after getting his Social Security card as per Tucson.com. His wife's Facebook page indicated that she's now in Alaska. He was registered as a Democrat voter in Oklahoma and likely had become a naturalized citizen through marriage, as per the report.

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There's no information on Ceesay having kids.

Ousman Ceesay financial troubles

Ceesay and his wife had accumulated a debt of over $76,000 by 2018, as per the report. This included unpaid state taxes, and obligations to loan or collections agencies and medical facilities. He filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy that year to discharge this debt, the report added.

Ceesay's wife, at the time, reportedly worked as a branch manager for a loan agency and their total assets were listed at a value of $16,800. However, Ceesay's financial troubles didn't end there. In May 2025, a rental company filed for eviction against Ceesay and his wife, claiming they owed over $1000 in unpaid rent.

Ousman Ceesay past criminal record

Ceesay has a 2012 traffic citation for speeding in Poteau, Oklahoma as well as many small-claims complaints from loan and credit-management agencies in Oklahoma, which were seeking outstanding debts.