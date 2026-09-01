Over 175,000 tech jobs cut in 2026: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and more join layoff wave

More than 175,000 tech jobs have been cut in 2026 so far, according to TrueUp. This is already a faster pace than last year. In all of 2025, more than 245,000 tech workers lost their jobs.

More than 175,000 tech jobs have been cut in 2026 as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, Meta and others slash jobs amid AI shifts and restructuring. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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AI is one of the main reasons behind the layoffs, but it is not the only reason. Companies are also cutting jobs because of lower demand, company restructuring, changing business plans, cost-cutting and weak performance in some areas. Some companies are also cutting jobs as they shift money toward new technologies and AI.

Among the companies mentioned in the report, Oracle has made one of the biggest cuts. In a financial filing on June 23, Oracle said it had cut about 21,000 jobs over the past year. That is around 13% of its total workforce.

August 2026: Apple

Apple has joined the latest round of tech layoffs. Apple laid off at least 60 employees from its Vision Group, the team behind the company's Vision Pro headset, according to AppleInsider. Apple is also cutting jobs linked to its AI efforts. Bloomberg reported that Apple is laying off workers in its Intelligent Systems Experience group, which is involved in some of the AI systems used on Apple devices.

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Microsoft announced another major round of layoffs affecting 4,800 jobs. The cuts represent about 2.1% of the company's workforce. Microsoft's Xbox gaming business took the biggest hit.

Xbox chief Asha Sharma said about 3,200 Xbox roles would be eliminated through fiscal year 2027, including 1,600 layoffs announced on July 6. The Microsoft layoffs came as the company continued to rethink its gaming business. The cuts are part of a broader effort to change the company's workforce and spending priorities.

Visa is cutting around 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce. The cuts are mainly affecting technology and product teams. Visa said it wants to become more efficient as its business changes.

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Monday.com is cutting about 630 jobs, or 20% of its workforce. The software company is making AI a much more central part of its business.

Uber has reportedly cut 10% of its customer service workforce. Bloomberg reported that the company is trying to simplify its organization while making greater use of AI.

Amazon is cutting jobs in its artificial general intelligence group. The company has not disclosed the number of employees affected. Amazon said it is narrowing its focus on AI projects that matter most to customers.

June 2026: Bungie, Lucid, Rackspace, Rivian and Robinhood

Bungie announced a significant round of layoffs. Sony Interactive Entertainment said the cuts would affect a large part of the Destiny team, some employees working on Marathon and teams supporting Bungie's operations.

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Lucid announced cuts equal to around 18% of its workforce. Reuters reported that the electric-vehicle maker was trying to improve profitability as competition increased.

Rackspace cut 750 jobs, or about 15% of its workforce. The cloud-computing company said the move was linked to a shift in focus toward AI.

Rivian laid off hundreds of employees, equal to about 2% of its workforce.

Robinhood is planning to cut about 10% of its workforce, or around 290 jobs. The trading platform said the move is part of a restructuring effort. It is unclear whether Robinhood's layoffs are directly linked to AI. CEO Vlad Tenev said the company would use advanced technologies to improve execution.

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Salesforce cut at least 86 employees in California. Business Insider reported that additional layoffs also took place in Washington state and outside the U.S.

May 2026: Meta, Cisco, Intuit, PayPal and more

Intuit plans to cut about 3,000 jobs, or 17% of its workforce. Reuters reported that CEO Sasan Goodarzi told employees the cuts would help the company focus on adding AI across its services.

Meta officially began cutting around 8,000 jobs, or 10% of its workforce. The company also planned to eliminate 6,000 open positions. Meta said the workforce cuts would create more room for AI spending. The company is redirecting resources toward artificial intelligence as it changes its business priorities.

Also read: Apple stock faces September test as John Ternus takes over: What investors should watch

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Amazon also announced another round of layoffs in May. The cuts affected a small number of workers in its Selling Partner Services organization, according to Business Insider. Amazon's May layoffs followed much larger cuts announced earlier. The company had already eliminated roughly 30,000 jobs in rounds announced in October and January.

Cisco plans to cut just under 4,000 jobs in the fourth quarter. Cisco is cutting some roles while continuing to invest in AI-related areas. Robbins said the company is increasing its focus on silicon, optics, security and employees' use of AI.

Cloudflare is cutting more than 1,100 employees. The company described the move as a restructuring driven by the rise of AI.

PayPal plans to cut nearly 4,800 jobs, or about 20% of its workforce, over the next few years. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company wants to remove layers and duplication from its organization.

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Coinbase is cutting 700 jobs, or about 14% of its workforce. CEO Brian Armstrong pointed to market conditions and AI-driven changes in how the company works.

April 2026: Amazon, Nike, Snap and Disney

Amazon planned to temporarily close a warehouse in Homestead, Florida. Newsweek reported that the closure would eliminate more than 600 jobs.

Snap announced 1,000 layoffs, equal to 16% of its workforce. The Snapchat parent company announced the cuts after investor Irenic Capital Management pushed for changes to improve performance and revenue. Snap is using AI to support its smaller workforce. CEO Evan Spiegel said smaller teams were already using AI tools to make progress on important projects.

Disney announced 1,000 layoffs just two months after Josh D'Amaro became CEO. The Associated Press reported that the company was looking to streamline operations. Marvel also cut 8% of its workforce.

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Meta also cut 200 workers in the Bay Area.

March 2026: Meta and Epic Games

Meta cut around 700 employees in March. The New York Times reported that the affected workers came from Reality Labs, social media and recruiting teams

Epic Games laid off more than 1,000 employees. CEO Tim Sweeney said the cuts were necessary because engagement with Fortnite had fallen. Epic Games said its layoffs were not caused by AI. Sweeney said the company was spending more money than it was making from Fortnite and needed major cuts to remain financially sustainable.

What the 2026 layoff wave shows

AI is becoming a major reason companies are changing their workforces. Microsoft, Meta, Monday.com, Cloudflare, Groupon, Wix, Intuit and other companies have linked their restructuring or investment plans to AI. But not all layoffs are because of AI.

Epic Games said weaker interest in Fortnite was one reason for its job cuts. NPR said it had to cut jobs after losing federal funding. Etsy said its layoffs were not because of AI. Companies such as Disney and GM also pointed to restructuring and changing business needs.

The big question for the rest of 2026 is whether job cuts will keep increasing. Companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Oracle are changing the size and structure of their workforces. As more companies invest in AI and new technology, these changes are also starting to show up in the tech industry's job numbers.