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Pak Deputy PM and Iranian Foreign Minister exchange views on US-Iran ceasefire

Pak Deputy PM and Iranian Foreign Minister exchange views on US-Iran ceasefire

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday and exchanged views on regional developments and the US-Iran ceasefire, raising hopes for the second round of peace talks.

Pak Deputy PM and Iranian Foreign Minister exchange views on US-Iran ceasefire

Dar, who is also Foreign Minister, received a call from Araghchi, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

"Both sides exchanged views on regional developments, the ceasefire, and ongoing diplomatic efforts being pursued by Islamabad in the context of US-Iran engagement," it said without elaborating.

Dar underscored the importance of sustained dialogue and engagement to address outstanding issues to advance regional peace and stability at the earliest, it said.

Araghchi appreciated Pakistan's consistent and constructive facilitation role in this regard, and both leaders agreed to remain in close contact, it added.

Iranian media reported that Araghchi also spoke with Pakistan's Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

In recent days, Pakistan has stepped up diplomatic engagements to bring America and Iran to the negotiating table for the second round of talks.

The Metro Bus Service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad, and electric buses on seven routes have been suspended, while goods transport has remained halted since April 19, causing inconvenience to the public.

The Red Zone continues to remain closed, with employees of offices in the area working from home.

Movement of heavy traffic has been partly allowed in some parts of Rawalpindi, but Islamabad remains off-limits for trucks and buses. Though schools and colleges are not shut, universities have switched to virtual classes.

There is still no official word on the start of the talks, even as Pakistani authorities continue diplomatic efforts and remain hopeful of bringing the two sides to the negotiating table.

Strict monitoring of roads leading to Islamabad indicates that preparations for the proposed talks are still underway.

The first round of US-Iran talks held on April 11 and 12 failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting a flurry of diplomatic efforts by host Pakistan to cool tensions and revive hopes for another round of dialogue.

On Wednesday, The New York Post quoted US President Donald Trump as saying that the second round of the US-Iran talks could take place as early as Friday.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran has not yet decided whether to attend a new round of Pakistani-mediated talks in Islamabad.

On Tuesday, Trump extended the two-week ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to give Tehran more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the war, just hours before the truce was set to expire.

The Iran war began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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