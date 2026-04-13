Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit Saudi Arabia within the next 48 hours following an invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a media report said on Monday.

Pak PM Shehbaz likely to visit Saudi Arabia within next 48 hours: Report

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During the visit, Shehbaz is expected to hold consultations on key regional and international developments, signalling continued diplomatic engagement between the two countries, Geo News reported.

The visit follows much-anticipated talks in Islamabad, which ran from Saturday into early Sunday and were the highest-level discussions between the two sides since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The negotiations came days after a ceasefire between the US and Iran began last week, aimed at ending six weeks of fighting that has killed thousands of people across the Gulf, throttled vital supplies of energy and sparked fears of a wider regional conflict.

Discussions on financial cooperation are expected to feature prominently, particularly after Saudi and Qatar promised to provide USD 5 billion in assistance for Pakistan.

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{{^usCountry}} The prime minister would be accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prime minister would be accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is expected to join the delegation in Riyadh, subject to the completion of his ongoing visit to the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is expected to join the delegation in Riyadh, subject to the completion of his ongoing visit to the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Riyadh and Islamabad signed a mutual defence pact in September 2025, committing both sides to treat any aggression against either country as an attack on both. That significantly deepened a decades-old security partnership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Riyadh and Islamabad signed a mutual defence pact in September 2025, committing both sides to treat any aggression against either country as an attack on both. That significantly deepened a decades-old security partnership. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recently, a Pakistani military contingent comprising around 13,000 soldiers and 10 to 18 jets has reached Saudi Arabia as part of the joint defence agreement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, a Pakistani military contingent comprising around 13,000 soldiers and 10 to 18 jets has reached Saudi Arabia as part of the joint defence agreement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The military contingent's deployment to King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Sector includes fighter jets and support aircraft from the Pakistan Air Force, the Saudi Ministry of Defence said last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The military contingent's deployment to King Abdulaziz Air Base in the Eastern Sector includes fighter jets and support aircraft from the Pakistan Air Force, the Saudi Ministry of Defence said last week. {{/usCountry}}

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The deployment aimed to enhance joint military coordination, improve operational readiness between the armed forces of the two countries, and support security and stability at regional and international levels, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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