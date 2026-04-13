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Pak PM Shehbaz likely to visit Saudi Arabia within next 48 hours: Report

Pak PM Shehbaz likely to visit Saudi Arabia within next 48 hours: Report

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 10:03 pm IST
PTI |
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Islamabad, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit Saudi Arabia within the next 48 hours following an invitation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a media report said on Monday.

Pak PM Shehbaz likely to visit Saudi Arabia within next 48 hours: Report

During the visit, Shehbaz is expected to hold consultations on key regional and international developments, signalling continued diplomatic engagement between the two countries, Geo News reported.

The visit follows much-anticipated talks in Islamabad, which ran from Saturday into early Sunday and were the highest-level discussions between the two sides since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The negotiations came days after a ceasefire between the US and Iran began last week, aimed at ending six weeks of fighting that has killed thousands of people across the Gulf, throttled vital supplies of energy and sparked fears of a wider regional conflict.

Discussions on financial cooperation are expected to feature prominently, particularly after Saudi and Qatar promised to provide USD 5 billion in assistance for Pakistan.

The deployment aimed to enhance joint military coordination, improve operational readiness between the armed forces of the two countries, and support security and stability at regional and international levels, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
islamabad shehbaz sharif pakistan saudi arabia
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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