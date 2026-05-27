Pam Bondi thyroid cancer: Former AG's latest post in focus after shock report; ‘God bless…’

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after she left the Department of Justice, as per an Axios report. This news came to light as the publication noted that President Donald Trump appointed Bondi to an advisory committee focused on AI policy.

Former US Attorney General Pam Bondi was reportedly diagnosed with cancer. (AFP)

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Bondi has not officially spoken about this diagnosis yet.

The news of Bondi's cancer diagnosis was met with shock among MAGA supporters. Nick Sortor, an independent journalist, noted “HORRIBLE news. Say a prayer for Pam Bondi tonight. Cancer is a HORRIBLE disease that I’d never wish on anyone.”

Katie Miller, wife of Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, added “Pam has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks.” Yet another said “Prayers up for Bondi. Even if you don’t agree with her, cancer is horrible.”

Also Read | Why Trump fired Pam Bondi as Attorney General, spoke about getting rid of Tulsi Gabbard - Explained

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{{^usCountry}} Amid this, focus has turned to Bondi's social media accounts and especially her last post has drawn attention. Pam Bondi last social media post in focus {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid this, focus has turned to Bondi's social media accounts and especially her last post has drawn attention. Pam Bondi last social media post in focus {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bondi's most recent post has been an AI-generated video, which she put out on May 24, ahead of Memorial Day. The image shows a cross, lighting up the sky, behind a giant flag of the US. As the cross shines bright like the sun, the large flag flutters, as do the smaller flags placed in front of gravestones, as seen in the frame. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bondi's most recent post has been an AI-generated video, which she put out on May 24, ahead of Memorial Day. The image shows a cross, lighting up the sky, behind a giant flag of the US. As the cross shines bright like the sun, the large flag flutters, as do the smaller flags placed in front of gravestones, as seen in the frame. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, Memorial Day is celebrated to mourn and honor the fallen military personnel who sacrificed their lives in the service of the Armed Forces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Memorial Day is celebrated to mourn and honor the fallen military personnel who sacrificed their lives in the service of the Armed Forces. {{/usCountry}}

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The text on the video read “God bless our heroes.” Axios also reported that Bondi underwent treatment for cancer is now recovering.

Pam Bondi new role: What's in store

Bondi will now be on the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), after being ousted from the AG post last month. Former White House AI adviser David Sacks chairs the panel along with White House science adviser Michael Kratsios.

The panel also includes over a dozen tech executives, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Bondi's role will be to facilitate coordination between the government and the tech giants on the panel.

Speaking about her appointment, Vice President JD Vance told Axios, “Pam has been an enormously valuable asset to the president's team, and I'm thrilled for her and for all of us that she's going to remain involved in confronting some of the most important issues the administration faces.” Apart from her recent gig, Bondi will also serve in a newly created advisory role on the infrastructure of the nation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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