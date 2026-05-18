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Parents to face tougher fines for children’s crimes under UK reforms

Parents to face tougher fines for children’s crimes under UK reforms

Published on: May 18, 2026 09:14 pm IST
PTI |
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London, Parents face tougher fines if their children commit crimes or cause anti-social behaviour under new youth reforms unveiled by the UK government on Monday.

Parents to face tougher fines for children’s crimes under UK reforms

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy published a new 'Youth Justice White Paper' to lay out the blueprint for earlier intervention, more targeted support, and tackling the root causes of youth crime.

His announcement came as figures show eight out of 10 prolific offenders in Britain committed their first crime as a child, while two-thirds of those released from custody reoffend within a year.

"Too many young people are being drawn into crime, with devastating consequences for victims, communities and their own futures," said Lammy.

"These reforms lay the foundation to intervene far earlier, support families, and tackle the drivers of offending so fewer young people become trapped in cycles of crime, creating safer streets and fewer victims," he said.

New measures announced this week include piloting new Youth Intervention Courts, which will for the first time bring together judges, youth justice services and specialist support to tackle the drivers of offending and keep young people on track. The courts will also provide intensive supervision and tailored interventions, including health or educational requirements, while closely monitoring compliance to break cycles of repeat reoffending.

"Put simply, the youth justice system is not working – not for children, victims and communities blighted by crime. These reforms will modernise the system, keep pace with emerging risks and ensure young offenders get the support they need to turn their lives around, while improving public safety," said UK Minister for Sentencing and Youth Justice Jake Richards.

The reforms build on recent action to tackle the most serious issues affecting young people, such as knife crime and violence against women and girls. Every child in England and Wales caught carrying a knife will now be given a mandatory specialised plan to stop them reoffending, part of a government initiative to halve knife crime within a decade.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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