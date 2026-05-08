Paramaribo, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the critical role of partnerships in achieving progress in a "tough world", and underlined India's role as a "trusted" partner in the global context.

Partnerships critical for progress in 'tough world': EAM Jaishankar

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Jaishankar made the remarks while addressing representatives from sections of Surinamese society on the theme 'Partnership for Progress' in Paramaribo on Thursday. The minister is here on the second leg of his three-nation Caribbean visit.

"Made the case that a tough world nevertheless requires progress. And that is best achieved through partnerships," he said in a post on X.

In his address, the minister said that the decade began with the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the Ukraine conflict and the ongoing war in West Asia.

"The term 'tough world' is a bit of an understatement. We are seeing today a weaponisation of finance, resources, technology, connectivity, geography," Jaishankar said.

In such times, nations would like to a see progress in terms of a more inclusive world, sustainable growth, and more respect in international politics.

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{{^usCountry}} He highlighted the characteristics of a trusted partner who can reconcile national interest with global good. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He highlighted the characteristics of a trusted partner who can reconcile national interest with global good. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "One of the characteristics of a good partner is a nation which is able to harmonise its national interest with a commitment to global good," he said, giving the example of India supplying vaccines to various nations during the COVID-19 pandemic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "One of the characteristics of a good partner is a nation which is able to harmonise its national interest with a commitment to global good," he said, giving the example of India supplying vaccines to various nations during the COVID-19 pandemic. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister said that a good partner is also a nation which takes a responsible approach towards multilateralism, and has a caring attitude towards the planet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said that a good partner is also a nation which takes a responsible approach towards multilateralism, and has a caring attitude towards the planet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also described India's role in global politics in that context, focusing on development partnerships, global workforce, first responder record, and new initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also described India's role in global politics in that context, focusing on development partnerships, global workforce, first responder record, and new initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It is this India that will partner Suriname in its growth trajectory and jointly write the next chapter of the India-Suriname story," Jaishankar said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is this India that will partner Suriname in its growth trajectory and jointly write the next chapter of the India-Suriname story," Jaishankar said on X. {{/usCountry}}

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"It is a tough world, but we need progress, we need partnerships, they do exist...we'll keep doing that with a high degree of commitment and determination," he said in his address.

Surinamese Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva was present at the event organised by the Caribbean nation's foreign ministry.

Later in the day, Jaishankar also planted a sapling at India House in Suriname under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar joined Bouva and Agriculture Minister Mike Noersalim at the handing over of Agro Passion Fruit Processing Facility built with Indian assistance.

At the ceremony, Jaishankar stressed that India will "always be a reliable partner" to Suriname in its journey to progress and prosperity.

"...in the times to come, as Suriname advances in its quest for progress and prosperity, India will always be a reliable partner. We are always there to share our experiences and to collaborate in a manner in which your government feels best in terms of its own national priorities and progress," he said.

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Jaishankar is on a three-nation trip, aimed at further strengthening India's strategic and cultural ties with the Caribbean nations. He was in Jamaica on the first leg of the visit, and will be in Trinidad and Tobago next. PTI GRS

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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