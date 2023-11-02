Patrick Dai Arrest: Mugshot of self-identified ‘Hamas fighter’ who threatened to kill Cornell University Jews released

Patrick Dai, the self-identified “Hamas fighter” who was arrested for threatening to kill Jews at Cornell University, is set to appear in court on Wednesday, November 1. The 21-year-old’s mugshot has been released, in he looks calm and composed in glasses and a white T-shirt.

Patrick Dai's mugshot has been released, in which he looks calm and composed in glasses and a white T-shirt (Broome County Sheriff's Office)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patrick is in custody in Broome County, New York. He is set to appear in court before a federal judge. His parents have maintained that he is “depressed” and “did not commit the crime,” according to New York Post. However, Patrick confessed that he did.

“Dai admitted, after receiving Miranda warnings, that he was the person who used the internet to post the threatening messages described above,” a complaint reads, according to the Daily Mail.

What threats did Patrick Dai make?

“The complaint alleges that Dai posted threatening messages to the Cornell section of an online discussion site, including posts calling for the deaths of Jewish people and a post that said “gonna shoot up 104 west.” According to information provided by Cornell University Police and other public information, 104 West is a Cornell University dining hall that caters predominantly to Kosher diets and is located next to the Cornell Jewish Center, which provides residences for Cornell students,” United States Attorney’s Office said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In another post, Dai allegedly threatened to “stab” and “slit the throat” of any Jewish males he sees on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish females, and to behead any Jewish babies. In that same post, Dai threatened to “bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews.” The charges and the allegations in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” it adds.

Patrick could face a maximum of five years behind bars, and could have to pay a fine of up to $250,000. The charge also carries a term of supervised release of up to three years.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!