PBS, NPR shutting down? Here's what Corporation for Public Broadcasting's latest announcement means

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), the entity that channels federal funds to PBS and NPR, announced on Friday that it will begin winding down operations, raising fears about the future of public broadcasting in the United States. The ‘orderly wind-down’ comes after Congress's vote last month to cut $1.1 billion in its federal funding. (FILES) The headquarters for National Public Radio, or NPR, are seen in Washington, DC,(AFP)

“For nearly 60 years, CPB has carried out its Congressional mission to build and sustain a trusted public media system that informs, educates, and serves communities across the country. Through partnerships with local stations and producers, CPB has supported educational content, locally relevant journalism, emergency communications, cultural programming, and essential services for Americans in every community,” CPB said in its press release on Friday.

On July 24, President Trump signed a $9 billion rescission package into law. The CPB, led by President and CEO Patricia de Stacy Harrison, said that most positions will be eliminated by September 30, 2025, with a small transition team remaining until January 2026, signaling an end to its role as a funding conduit after decades of support.

Will PBS and NPR shut down?

The announcement does not mean PBS and NPR will shut down immediately. NPR relies on direct federal funding for less than 2 percent of its budget, with member stations contributing about 30 percent, while PBS and its stations average 15 percent from CPB grants.

"Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations," CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison said in a statement.

"CPB remains committed to fulfilling responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care."

"Public media has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life, providing educational opportunity, emergency alerts, civil discourse, and cultural connection to every corner of the country," Harrison said.

The loss of this funding threatens local stations, especially in rural areas like Unalakleet, Alaska, and Pendleton, Oregon, where federal support exceeds 90 percent of some budgets, NPR reported.

CPB warns that without this lifeline, many of the 1,500 stations could close, disrupting educational programming like ‘Sesame Street’ and ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ as well as emergency alerts and local news.

The move stems from Trump’s long-standing criticism of perceived liberal bias in public media.

"It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions [sic] Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together. Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social last month.