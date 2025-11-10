Search
‘People against tariffs are fools’: Donald Trump announces $2,000 dividend for Americans, with condition

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 10, 2025 08:22 am IST

Donald Trump said his administration was taking in “trillions of dollars” from tariffs and promised that every American would soon receive a $2,000 payment.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday boasted about his tariff policy, calling critics “fools” and claiming the United States had become “the richest, most respected country in the world” under his leadership.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon his return to Washington at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., November 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon his return to Washington at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., November 9, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)

Trump said his administration was taking in “trillions of dollars” from tariffs and promised that every American, except high-income earners, would soon receive a $2,000 “dividend” by those revenues.

Lashing out at critics in a post on his social media platform, Trump wrote, “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” He went on to boast that under his leadership, the United States had become “the richest, most respected country in the world, with almost no inflation and a record stock market.”

The president did not specify how or when the payments would be distributed but maintained that the money collected from tariffs would help lower the national debt while directly benefiting citizens.

Donald Trump boasts about his tariff policy in a post on his Truth Social
Donald Trump boasts about his tariff policy in a post on his Truth Social

US Supreme Court skeptical on tariffs

Trump’s comments come as his signature tariffs face legal scrutiny in the US Supreme Court. On November 5, the court heard arguments in a case seeking to overturn the duties, with several justices expressing skepticism about their legality.

If struck down, the ruling could trigger more than $100 billion in refunds and strip away one of Trump’s key economic tools in his second term.

In recent days, Trump has stepped up his defense of his tariff policy, calling it his “strongest economic weapon.” He has warned that striking down the tariffs would be a “disaster” for the US economy.

The case partly concerns Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” tariffs, which impose levies ranging from 10% to 50% on most US imports based on their country of origin. Trump has defended the duties as necessary to reduce the nation’s longstanding trade deficit and strengthen domestic manufacturing.

Scott Bessent hasn’t discussed plan with Trump

Soon after Trump’s announcement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked about the proposed “$2,000 dividend” during an interview on ABC. He said he had not discussed the plan directly with the president but suggested the payout “could come in lots of forms,” according to Bloomberg.

He mentioned that the relief could take the shape of tax cuts already on the president’s agenda, such as eliminating taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security, as well as allowing deductions on auto loans.

