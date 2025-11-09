$2000 stimulus checks coming in November 2025? What Trump said about tariff dividend payment

President Donald Trump on Sunday made a major announcement about paying out tariff dividends to Americans. He wrote on Truth Social that a dividend of at least $2000 per person, excluding high income people, would be paid to everyone. This is not the first time President Donald Trump has hinted at a tariff dividend.(Reuters)

The president in the same post batted for the tariffs his administration has placed on trade with other countries, amid the legal test it is facing in the Supreme Court. Earlier this week, the top court heard arguments on whether most of Trump's tariffs were legally imposed and justices reportedly sounded skeptical of his authority.

Trump, today, wrote on his social media platform, “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price.”

Touting numbers, the president continued, “401k’s are Highest EVER. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone”

In another post, Trump said, “So, let’s get this straight??? The President of the United States is allowed (and fully approved by Congress!) to stop ALL TRADE with a Foreign Country (Which is far more onerous than a Tariff!), and LICENSE a Foreign Country, but is not allowed to put a simple Tariff on a Foreign Country, even for purposes of NATIONAL SECURITY.”

He continued, “That is NOT what our great Founders had in mind! The whole thing is ridiculous! Other Countries can Tariff us, but we can’t Tariff them??? It is their DREAM!!! Businesses are pouring into the USA ONLY BECAUSE OF TARIFFS. HAS THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT NOT BEEN TOLD THIS??? WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON???President DJT.”

Notably, this is not the first time Trump has hinted at a tariff dividend. While he's spoken about it many times this year, he seems to have closed in on the amount being $2000 recently.

Will there be a $2000 tariff dividend check in November?

While President Trump announced that every citizen excluding high-income Americans should get a $2000 tariff dividend check, it is unlikely this will come in November.

He has just announced his intention on Truth Social and for this to become law, there must be a Bill which is passed in the House of Representatives and Senate. Notably, there is a government shutdown ongoing as well.

It is also not clear yet who will be eligible to get these checks, if a Bill on it passes. Trump has said high-income individuals would be excluded. For the $1,400 IRS stimulus checks, single people with adjusted gross income of $80,000 and couples with that of $160,000 were not eligible.