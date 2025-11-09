Six weeks, no pay, no deal, but Trump refuses to budge: Inside US shutdown

As the US government shutdown enters its sixth week, leaving millions of workers across the United States without pay, frustration is boiling over in Washington. But President Donald Trump has refused to budge. US President Donald Trump said he wants Republicans to end the shutdown quickly and scrap the filibuster.(AFP)

Senators are working through the weekend for the first time since the shutdown began more than a month ago to break a political deadlock that left federal employees without pay, grounded hundreds of flights, and delayed food aid for millions of families.

But even as bipartisan talks show little sign of progress, one thing remains clear: Donald Trump is not moving.

The President has made it clear on Saturday that he is unlikely to compromise any time soon with Democrats who are demanding an extension of the Affordable Care Act tax credits, posting on social media that it is "the worst Healthcare anywhere in the world." He suggested Congress send money directly to people to buy insurance.

Further complicating the matter, Trump wants Republicans to end the shutdown quickly and scrap the filibuster, which requires 60 Senate votes for most legislation, so they can bypass Democrats altogether.

Vice President JD Vance, a former Ohio senator, endorsed the idea in an online post Saturday, saying Republicans who want to keep the filibuster are “wrong.”

However, it was uncertain whether Republicans and Democrats could make any headway toward reopening the government and breaking a partisan impasse during this session.

Meanwhile, the Senate Republican leaders have signalled an openness to an emerging proposal from a small group of moderate Democrats to end the shutdown in exchange for a later vote on the "Obamacare" subsidies.

Democrats made an offer to end the US shutdown

The Democrats on Friday finally came up with an offer to reopen the federal government in exchange for a one-year extension of expiring Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits, news agency AP reported.

The ACA tax credits are a key part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

"All Republicans have to do is say yes," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer's offer comes as lawmakers in both parties were feeling increased urgency to alleviate the growing crisis at airports, pay government workers and restore delayed food aid to millions of people.

How did Republicans react?

Sen Jeanne Shaheen, who is leading the talks among moderates, said Friday evening that Democrats "need another path forward" after Republicans rejected an offer from Democratic leader Schumer of New to reopen the government and extend the subsidies for a year. "We're working on it," she said.

Shaheen and others, negotiating among themselves and with some rank-and-file Republicans, have been discussing bills that would fund parts of the government, including food aid, veterans' programs, and the legislative branch, and extend funding for everything else until December or January. The agreement would only come with the promise of a future health care vote, rather than a guarantee of extended subsidies.

Yet, even if such a deal were to come together, there's little sign thatTrump would support it.

The US government shutdown, now 39 days old, has begun to ripple through the economy.

With government workers missing paychecks, airports struggling with staffing shortages, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) delaying benefits for millions, pressure is mounting on Congress to act.

(with AP inputs)