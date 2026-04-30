Pete Hegseth hearing: ‘Hon Hegseth’ name card sparks hilarious reactions; ‘does it mean he is…’

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took the center stage at a US Congressional hearing on Wednesday - the first for the former Fox News host since the US-Iran war started. He was joined by General Dan Caine, and both were grilled by the House Armed Services Committee, especially by the Democrats in the committee.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine testifying on the Department of Defense Fiscal Year 2027 Budget Request.(Getty Images via AFP)

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While a lot of serious affairs related to Operation Epic Fury and the US Army's decisions in the Iran war were discussed, social media came up with a funny side to it. When Hegseth sat for the hearing, a name card in front of him read, "Hon Hegseth," a short form of "Honorary Hegseth," as is customary for such a hearings.

While there was nothing unusual about the name card, social media made several hilarious jokes about it.

Also read: Pete Hegseth slams Iran war critics as ‘reckless, feckless and defeatist’; see full remarks

Social Media Erupts Over 'Hon Hegseth' Nameplate

While some on social media said that Hegseth did not deserve the 'Hon Hegseth' nameplate, others cracked jokes about it.

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{{^usCountry}} “Having a placard in front of this clown that reads HON Hegseth is a joke,” one user wrote. “There is NOTHING about this arrogant idiot that deserves the title Honorable.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Having a placard in front of this clown that reads HON Hegseth is a joke,” one user wrote. “There is NOTHING about this arrogant idiot that deserves the title Honorable.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “HON Hegseth - does that mean He’s On Narcotics?” said one. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “HON Hegseth - does that mean He’s On Narcotics?” said one. {{/usCountry}}

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“What does Hon Hegseth mean? Does he have a title? Is he afraid to call himself by the wrong title, Secretary in War, in front of Congress?” wrote another.

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“Hegseth testifying on Capitol Hill. His name card displays “ Hon Hegseth,” Hon being the abbreviation for honorable. WTF is honorable about this Trump toadie? Pete - I’ll have what you’re having - Hegseth is the least honorable Sec of Defense, I mean War, ever seen in our gov’t,” wrote one.

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"Why is Hegseth referred to as "hon"? I mean, they might like him, but that doesn't seem very professional to me," said one.

“Remove the HON from that name card. There is no Honor in this idiot Hegseth, just bluster and arrogance,” said one.

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Also read: Pete Hegseth troubled by key question during Iran hearing: ‘Whoa whoa whoa…’

What Happened At The Hearing

During a congressional hearing, Pete Hegseth faced sharp questioning from lawmakers about his decision to remove several highly experienced Army officers amid the Iran war. Hegseth fired US Army Chief Randy George and other senior officers like David Hodne and William Green Jr.

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Chrissy Houlahan pressed him for a clear reason, but Hegseth declined to provide specifics, citing respect while arguing the department needed cultural change and new leadership. Houlahan criticized his response as inadequate, while Republicans Don Bacon and Austin Scott also expressed disagreement with the dismissals.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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