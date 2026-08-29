Pete Hegseth running for president in 2028? Secretary of Defense says ‘my only job…’

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has denied a report that claimed he privately discussed running for president in 2028 on Friday. Hegseth called the allegations “100% false” after NBC News cited anonymous sources familiar with the conversations.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks during an event to honor Marines who were serving during the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing at the Pentagon. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP )

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The report suggested Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, had floated the prospect of a future White House campaign with friends and associates over recent months.

The Pentagon also rejected the report before publication. Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told NBC News that Hegseth was focused on leading the Defense Department and not preparing a presidential campaign.

“Secretary Hegseth is not running for president, and his main priority is leading the War Department. All other speculation is foolish,” Parnell said.

Also read: Why Pete Hegseth could again call US Army generals for Quantico meet

Why did the report start speculation?

Questions about Hegseth’s political future intensified earlier this month after he visited the Iowa State Fair to campaign for Republican Congressman Zach Nunn. According to NBC News, Iowa traditionally hosts the first Republican presidential nominating contest. Hence, the visits by high-profile GOP leaders is being closely watched for a tell tale sign of future ambitions.

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{{^usCountry}} NBC News also reported that Hegseth’s allies view him as a strong messenger for conservative voters. One Republican operative involved in the party’s midterm preps apparently told the outlet that Hegseth appeals to the Republican base because he projects the style of masculinity that resonated with many Donald Trump supporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NBC News also reported that Hegseth’s allies view him as a strong messenger for conservative voters. One Republican operative involved in the party’s midterm preps apparently told the outlet that Hegseth appeals to the Republican base because he projects the style of masculinity that resonated with many Donald Trump supporters. {{/usCountry}}

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Moreover, Hegseth has become one of Trump administration's most visible cabinet members. Since he took office, Hegseth has repeatedly highlighted efforts to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within the Pentagon, which in turn made him a MAGA favorite.

Also read: Was Gen. Randy George fired over Kid Rock probe? Here's the truth behind Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon decision

Potential 2028 landscape and political hurdles

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If Hegseth were ever to enter the 2028 Republican presidential race, he would likely compete with several prominent Trump administration figures already viewed as possible contenders, according to the report. These include Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, no major candidate has formally announced plans for the Republican nomination.

The NBC report also noted that Hegseth could face resistance over his leadership during the ongoing Iran conflict and the controversy surrounding last year’s “Signalgate” incident if he ever sought higher office.

One pro-Trump operative quoted by NBC News said Hegseth remained popular among many MAGA supporters but argued that political success would ultimately depend on his performance as defense secretary.

"You’ve got to win wars,” the operative told the network.

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Not everyone dismissed the idea of a future campaign. American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp told NBC News that Hegseth should consider running. He described the defense secretary as energetic and impressive.

However, Shortly after the report was published, Hegseth responded on X.

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“100% false. We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous ‘sources.' My only job: Make @DeptofWar Great Again. Carry on Patriots, and enjoy your Friday night.” he wrote, directly disputing the report’s claims.