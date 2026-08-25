Piggly Wiggly stores closing: Full list of locations shut down across US as staffing issues hit grocery chain

Piggly Wiggly is closing some of its grocery stores across the US. The New Hampshire-based grocery chain has shut down several locations in different states. Piggly Wiggly is owned by C&S Wholesale Grocers. The company has more than 500 stores across at least 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Georgia, according to the company’s website.

Piggly Wiggly is closing stores in several US states due to staffing issues, while other locations are being rebranded under new names. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Stores have already closed in several states. Closures have been reported in Alabama, South Carolina and Wisconsin. Piggly Wiggly’s only Oklahoma store has also closed. The store in Muldrow, Oklahoma, shut down about a year ago, according to a Facebook post and KFSM-TV.

Why Piggly Wiggly stores are closing

The Muldrow store closed on August 2, 2025. The store sold items at deeply discounted prices before shutting its doors for the final time. The Muldrow store said staffing and other challenges had made things difficult. In a post later deleted and reposted by a public community group, Piggly Wiggly Muldrow said the company had decided to “step back and close this chapter.”

Piggly Wiggly has not confirmed a full list of future closures. USA Today contacted the company on Monday, August 24, to ask about possible future closures but had not received a response at the time of its report.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Mortgage rates rise again: 30-year hits 6.73%, 15-year and jumbo rates climb Piggly Wiggly locations that closed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Mortgage rates rise again: 30-year hits 6.73%, 15-year and jumbo rates climb Piggly Wiggly locations that closed {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Several Piggly Wiggly stores have closed between summer 2025 and August 2026. Inc. reports and permanent closure notices online show closures in multiple states.

Athens, Georgia: 484 North Ave., according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Bristol, Florida: 11325 NW State Road 20.

Howard, Wisconsin: 2465 Lineville Road, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Magnolia, Arkansas: 429 E. Main St.

Phenix City, Alabama: 512 13th St.

Portland, Tennessee: 112 W. Knight St.

Sumter, South Carolina: 114 E. Calhoun St.

Bristol store closes over staffing issues

One of the latest closures happened in Bristol, Florida. The store closed on Friday, August 7, 2026, according to USA Today. The Bristol store is about 46 miles west of Tallahassee.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Staff at the Bristol store blamed staffing problems for the closure. On August 4, employees announced that the store would close because there were not enough workers to keep it running properly.

Also read: Quote of the day: Warren Buffett’s investing wisdom: “What the wise do in the beginning, fools do in the end”

Staff moved to another store

The company decided to combine its resources with another nearby store. Instead of operating the Bristol location, the staff would focus on the Cash Saver store in Blountstown, Florida.

The Bristol store said it could not provide the level of service customers deserved without enough staff. Employees said they hoped the store could reopen someday if the staffing situation improves.

Piggly Wiggly stores rebranded after sale

Gihon Village Grocery: 110 Gihon Village, Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Market on Emerson: 4000 Emerson Ave., Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Plum Street Market: 1206 Plum St., Parkersburg, West Virginia.

The Plains Market: 70 N. Plains Road F, The Plains, Ohio.

Vienna Grocery Market: 100 23rd St., Vienna, West Virginia.

Where Piggly Wiggly stores are still open

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Piggly Wiggly still has stores across 17 states. The company’s website and store locator show that the chain continues to operate in many parts of the US.

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Piggly Wiggly is not shutting down completely

For now, the main reason reported for at least some closures is staffing. The Bristol store specifically said it did not have enough employees to operate the location properly.

Piggly Wiggly’s future closure plans remain unclear. The company has not publicly provided a complete list of possible future store closures, and USA Today had not received a response from the company as of August 24.