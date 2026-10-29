Pipo Nguyen-Duy, Oberlin college photography professor, among 2 killed in shooting; suspect arrested

On Wednesday (October 28) morning, Pipo Nguyen-Duy, celebrated photographer and photography professor at Oberlin College and Conservatory, was killed in a shooting at a home near the college in Ohio.

Pipo Nguyen-Duy (L) and representational image. (Pipo Nguyen-Duy on Facebook and Unsplash)

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The Oberlin Police Department said that the bodies of a 64-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were found inside a home on South Pleasant Street in Oberlin during a welfare check around 10:28am ET Wednesday. Both the victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

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Oberlin College and Conservatory President Carmen Twillie Ambar confirmed that the 64-year-old deceased was Pipo Nguyen-Duy, who had been teaching at the college for several years, according to Cleveland 19. According to local NBC affiliate WKYC, Ambar described Nguyen-Duy as a "a beloved professor of studio art and photography."

The 47-year-old deceased woman was not identified.

Oberlin Police Department identified 31-year-old Daniel Hunt as the suspect in the shootings. A native of Ashland, Ohio, Hunt was apprehended from the town's Shipherd Circle at 10:19am ET.

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Oberlin Police Department said that the bodies were discovered in the course of a welfare check related to a separate incident.

The department responded to a separate fire at 8:57am ET at the parking lot of the Oberlin College Conservatory. They were assisting the Oberlin Fire Department with smoke coming from a vehicle in the lot.

Daniel Hunt, the suspect in custody, is the registered owner of the vehicle. The department conducted a welfare check at Hunt's house, which was the residence at 33 South Pleasant Street, where the two bodies were recovered. The man was found on the first floor and the woman on the second.

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The incident remains under investigation, the department said.

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Who was Pipo Nguyen-Duy?

Pipo Nguyen-Duy, whose biography appears on the Oberlin College and Conservatory website, was a long-time Professor of Studio Art and Photography. Originally from Hue, Vietnam, he moved to the United States in 1975 as a political refugee.

"While living in the East Village in the 80’s, or as Pipo describes, 'the crux of creativity in New York,' and meeting people such as musician Don Cherry and artist Keith Haring, Pipo’s interests turned to art," the biography reads.

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His most recognized projects as photographer include East of Eden (2002 to 2013), (My) East of Eden (2011-2013) and AnOther Expedition: Monet’s Garden (2015-2017).