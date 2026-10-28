Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ foundation enlists Kansas City restaurant under their food allergy safety initiative

Patrick Mahomes has shared an update on his charitable work after his foundation announced a new food allergy safety initiative in the Kansas City area. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback promoted the project on Instagram after Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que became the first restaurant to receive recognition under the program. Patrick Mahomes promoted his 15 and FARE initiative after Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que became its first recognised restaurant partner. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The initiative, called 15 and FARE, brings together Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomes Foundation and Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE). It aims to improve access to food allergy care, support and resources in communities that have faced barriers to these services.

The update comes as Mahomes and the Chiefs prepare for their Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos following their first defeat of the season.

Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and FARE initiative names first restaurant partner Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que announced on Tuesday that it had become the first restaurant to be recognized as a 15 and FARE partner. The restaurant shared the news on Instagram, explaining that its management staff had completed training in food allergy preparation and handling over the past two years.

“We are really proud today to post this sign up,” Joe’s BBQ wrote on Instagram. Joe's is the first restaurant to be recognized as 15 & Fare approved. Over the past two years our management staff in our restaurants have become certified in food allergy prep & handling. This initiative was started by @patrickmahomes & @brittanylynne and their charity @15andMahomies. Now we want others to join us! We'll be sharing soon how other restaurants can join 15 & Fare!”