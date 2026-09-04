Pittsburgh flash flood update: Scary visuals show damage in PA; warning remains for Latrobe, Mount Pleasant, Loyalhanna

A flash flood warning continued for Latrobe, Mount Pleasant, Loyalhanna in Pennsylvania on September 3. Scary visuals emerged from Pittsburgh after heavy rains.

Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania saw flooding after rains. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported “Flash Flood Warning continues for Latrobe PA, Mount Pleasant PA and Loyalhanna PA until 1:00am ET”, sharing the map of the areas to be impacted.

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Pittsburgh flash flood: Warnings sounded after heavy rains

A Henry White, the Borough Councilman at Homestead Borough confirmed on Facebook that there was flooding in Pittsburgh (Lower Lawrenceville) in the 3500 block of Sassafras Street.

“Reports of houses taking on significant amount of flood water. Swift Water Rescue teams dispatched to the area,” he shared. The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department also issued a notice saying “Significant rainfall from the severe thunderstorm has created flooding conditions and brought down trees and power lines in several areas of the city. Public Safety is standing up all of its assets in the event of high water rescues if needed. Motorists please avoid flooded roads - it only takes 12 inches of rushing water to carry away cars, double that amount, 24 inches, for trucks and SUVs. It is NEVER safe to walk or drive into flood waters. Please heed all barriers, they are there for your safety. Turn around, don't drown!”.

Pittsburgh flash flood: Scary videos and photos

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{{^usCountry}} Several scary videos and photos of the flooding in Pittsburgh were shared online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several scary videos and photos of the flooding in Pittsburgh were shared online. {{/usCountry}}

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“Was out working and had to drive my car through a flood. Downed power lines and streets completely underwater limbs from trees in the road and personal belongings blown everywhere, Pittsburgh crazy rn,” one wrote, sharing visuals.

Another posted a video of ‘buildings shaking’ in Pittsburgh amid the heavy rainfall.

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Yet another person shared videos online.

A local media channel also posted “Heavy rain and winds moving through Pittsburgh.”

Yet another noted “376 on-ramp to Moneroeville on Bates Avenue is down.”

One other person shared a video of the flooding. “You need a damn boat out in these streets to travel Floods literally all over the city,” the person wrote using the hashtag for Pittsburgh. Yet another clip showed heavy flooding.

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The person who shared the clip wrote “Praying for Pittsburgh.” A local report noted cars were stuck in the water on Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in Pittsburgh. Further, a person shared a video from the city.

They noted it was in West homestead by auto store. Boroughs close to Pittsburgh also saw flooding and damage from storms.

“Confirmed damage from the severe storms in Bethel Park, PA. Reportedly, there’s impressive size hail, as large as the size of golf balls. Flash flooding is also a concern, and there are trees down as well. Specifically, flash flooding is dangerous at the Bethel Park Walmart. There is a tree on top of a car on Highland Ave in Bethel Park. Also, a tree that fell into a house at the intersection of Bethel Church Road and Highland Ave,” a person shared on X.

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Another noted they were 'driving in flood in West Mifflin. Both these places are about 10 miles away from Pittsburgh.