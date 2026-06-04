Planning to move abroad? Here's what happens to your Social Security benefits

More people are leaving the U.S. than moving into it. The U.S. recorded negative net migration in 2025 for the first time in 90 years, as per the report by The Motley Fool. This means more people left the country in 2025 than those who settled in it. The last time this happened was in 1935 during the Great Depression, when over 100,000 Americans moved abroad looking for jobs.

Social Security benefits outside the U.S.: What to know (Photo by Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many retirees who plan to live outside the U.S. often wonder if they will still receive their Social Security benefits. The answer mainly depends on which country they move to.

Most Americans can still receive benefits abroad

The good news is that most U.S. citizens can continue receiving Social Security benefits even after moving to another country. In most countries around the world, Social Security payments continue without interruption. However, there are a few countries where Social Security payments are not allowed as listed by The Motley Fool.

U.S. Social Security benefits generally cannot be sent to people living the following countries:

Cuba

North Korea

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Moldova

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

To know which locations receive Social Security benefits one can check through a screening tool.

Foreign work history could help you qualify

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Some Americans may not have enough U.S. work credits to qualify for Social Security retirement benefits. Others may not have enough credits to qualify for disability benefits either. In such cases, work credits earned in another country may help them become eligible. This is possible because the U.S. signed Social Security agreements with several countries starting in the late 1970s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some Americans may not have enough U.S. work credits to qualify for Social Security retirement benefits. Others may not have enough credits to qualify for disability benefits either. In such cases, work credits earned in another country may help them become eligible. This is possible because the U.S. signed Social Security agreements with several countries starting in the late 1970s. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} These agreements connect the U.S. Social Security system with similar retirement systems in partner countries, as noted by The Motley Fool. The arrangements allow certain workers to combine work records from different countries when determining eligibility. The SSA preserves a list of countries that have these bilateral Social Security agreements with the U.S. You can apply for and manage benefits from overseas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These agreements connect the U.S. Social Security system with similar retirement systems in partner countries, as noted by The Motley Fool. The arrangements allow certain workers to combine work records from different countries when determining eligibility. The SSA preserves a list of countries that have these bilateral Social Security agreements with the U.S. You can apply for and manage benefits from overseas {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Americans do not need to be physically present in the U.S. to apply for Social Security benefits. Applications can be submitted online. Once benefits begin, payments can be sent electronically. Beneficiaries can choose to have payments deposited into a bank account in the U.S.

In some cases, payments can also be deposited directly into a bank account in the country where the retiree lives. This option is available only in countries that allow U.S. Social Security direct deposits, as per The Motley Fool. Retirees can check the SSA's official list of countries and territories that allow direct deposit payments.

Why it matters

Social Security income remains a major part of retirement planning for many Americans. The Motley Fool report says retirees who rely on monthly Social Security checks can generally continue receiving payments even after moving overseas. Understanding the rules before relocating can help retirees avoid unexpected issues with benefit payments. For most retirees, moving abroad does not automatically mean losing Social Security benefits. The key factors are the destination country, eligibility status, and whether the country has the required agreements with the U.S. Social Security system.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Durva More ...Read More Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON