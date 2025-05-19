PM Modi expresses concerns over Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis, wishes quick recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed “deep concerns” over the cancer diagnosis of former US President Joe Biden. The comments came as Biden’s office announced that the 82-year-old has an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer. PM Modi expressed "deep concerns" over Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis(HT photo)

“Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family,” Narendra Modi said in a post on ‘X’.

Biden’s office released a statement saying, “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management…The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” it added.

Many political leaders have expressed their concerns and wish for Joe Biden for a speedy recovery.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “I am very sorry to hear President Biden has prostate cancer. All the very best to Joe, his wife Jill and their family, and wishing the President swift and successful treatment.”

Biden’s longtime political rival, US President Donald Trump also took to the social media platform TruthSocial and said, “Melania (Trump) and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

Former vice president, Kamala Harris shared her thoughts on social media saying “Joe is a fighter.” she further said, “I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership.”

Former US President Barack Obama expressed his good wishes, "Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace.”