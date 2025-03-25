Pope Francis' doctors make startling revelation, say wanted to stop his treatment so he could 'die in peace'

Pope Francis' doctors revealed that he came so near to death that they thought about stopping his treatment so he could pass away peacefully. According to Pope Francis' medical team, he almost choked on his vomit during a respiratory crisis on February 28.(Reuters)

According to Francis' medical team, he almost choked on his vomit during a respiratory crisis on February 28. “There was a real risk he might not make it,” Sergio Alfieri, a doctor at Rome's Gemelli hospital, told Reuters.

Pope, 88, visited his window at the Gemelli hospital in Rome and bestowed a blessing for the first time since his admission on February 14.

His appearance came following his discharge from the hospital. According to medical professionals, he will require at least two months of recuperation at the Vatican.

Dr. Alfieri, one of the physicians caring for the Pope, stated that he had “two very critical episodes” over the previous five weeks during which his “life was in danger, ” BBC reported.

Francis was never ventilated and always stayed conscious and engaged, he added. The Pope, according to doctors, will return to work as soon as possible, despite the fact that he is not fully recovered from pneumonia.

Pope Francis' doctors make startling revelation on his treatment

Appearing for an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera, Alfieri said, “We had to choose if we would stop there and let him go, or to go forward and push it with all the drugs and therapies possible, running the highest risk of damaging his other organs.”

“In the end, we took this path,” the doctor added.

On February 14, Francis was brought to Gemelli Hospital after suffering from a case of bronchitis that progressed to double pneumonia. It was a particularly dangerous condition for him since he experienced pleurisy as a young adult and had one lung removed at the age of 21.

Earlier in March, Pope Francis' audio tape was broadcast in Vatican City's St. Peter's Square as he expressed gratitude to the Catholic faithful for their prayers for his well-being.

Pope Francis has led the Roman Catholic Church for twelve years.