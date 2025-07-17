Power Stick deodorant recall: Why thousands of units sold at Walmart, Dollar Tree, and Amazon have been recalled

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall involving tens of thousands of Power Stick antiperspirant deodorant cases, according to a New York Post report. FDA has issued a recall involving tens of thousands of Power Stick antiperspirant deodorant cases, the recall was prompted by “cGMP deviations,(REUTERS)

According to an enforcement report from the agency, A.P. Deauville pulled more than 67,000 cases of its “power fresh”-scented Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, “spring fresh”-scented Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, and Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant.

How to identify the recalled products?

The company initiated the recall on July 10, based on the details in the FDA report.

Lot numbers involved in the recall for Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant include: 032026B011, 032226B031, 051626C241, 061526C882, 071226D371, 071226D381, 082526E341, and 082826E402.

For the Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant, affected lot numbers listed were: 031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391, and 111626G231.

Lot numbers linked to the third version, the Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection, were: 101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091, and 111626G221.

Recall was prompted due to ‘cGMP deviations’

The FDA report said the recall was prompted by “cGMP deviations,” referring to violations of the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations the FDA is responsible for enforcing.

A.P. Deauville, which notes on its website that it manufactures these antiperspirants at an “FDA-regulated” plant in Pennsylvania, distributed the recalled deodorants across the country, the FDA added.

Power Stick deodorants can be found at large retailers such as Walmart, Dollar Tree, and on Amazon. A.P. Deauville operates out of Easton, Pennsylvania, a city located near the state’s border with New Jersey.

The company also produces other personal care products. In addition to its deodorant lines, A.P. Deauville’s website says it manufactures shampoos, conditioners, facial wipes, lotions, and body washes.