Prabal Gurung to Indira Nooyi, New York City's South Asian elite indulge in early Diwali celebrations: NYT Report

On a sparkling Saturday night, New York City’s Upper East Side was ablaze with the spirit of Diwali. The Pierre hotel hosted the crème de la crème of the South Asian diaspora in the city, marking the onset of the festive season with the All That Glitters Diwali Ball. This glamorous event, now in its fourth year, saw around 300 attendees including business magnates, celebrities, and socialites adorned in ornate traditional attire.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams during Diwali celebrations at his residence, in New York, USA, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (PTI)

The star-studded host list featured notable personalities like former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, fashion designer Prabal Gurung, and entrepreneur Anjula Acharia, who also manages Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, as per New York Times. The evening was an ode to tradition and contemporary fusion, as guests reminisced about their Diwali celebrations back home, sharing tales of familial gatherings, firecrackers, and the quintessential exchange of gifts and sweets.

Diwali, a festival symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness, has been gaining remarkable visibility in the U.S., especially post the grand celebration at the White House last year, with Vice President Kamala Harris leading the charge. This transition is also marked by the inclusion of Diwali in the New York City school holidays' list from 2024, a significant recognition of the growing cultural diversity in the city.

The glittering soirée at the Pierre was a spectacle of color and elegance, with attendees donning exquisite lehengas, sherwanis, and saris embroidered with gold. According to New York Times, the theme of the night was “Modern Raja and Rani” (Modern King and Queen), which was enthusiastically embraced by the guests. Mr. Gurung, for instance, dazzled in an emerald stone-encrusted sherwani that he handcrafted himself, embodying the spirit of royalty.

The night was filled with joyous conversations, Bollywood dance performances, and a lavish spread of Indian delicacies, encapsulating the essence of Diwali – joy, community, and tradition. Amidst the celebration, there was a recognition of the significant strides made by South Asians in diverse fields, as seen by the attendees' illustrious list.

Indra Nooyi reflected on the communal spirit of Diwali, expressing hope that the essence of good triumphing over evil, resonated by 1.1 billion people globally, becomes a worldwide sentiment. This illustrious gathering was not just a celebration, but a testament to the growing influence and the cultural amalgamation of the South Asian community in the global tapestry.

