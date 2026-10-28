Pramila Jayapal, Indian-American Democrat seeking sixth term to represent Washington’s 7th Congressional District

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, US lawmaker Pramila Jayapal is seeking a sixth term to represent Washington’s 7th Congressional District. A member of the Democratic Party, she will be competing against Republican nominee Nirav Sheth. As the two Indian-born candidates compete against each other, Jayapal has centred her campaign on immigration policy, healthcare reform and workers’ rights. The first Indian American woman ever elected to the US House of Representatives, Jayapal won Washington’s August primary with 84.7% votes.

Pramila Jayapal was born in Chennai, India, and moved to the US at 16. (AFP)

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Before entering electoral politics, she worked in global health and development and founded OneAmerica, the largest immigrant advocacy organisation in Washington state. She served in the Washington State Senate from 2015 to 2017 before winning election to the US House of Representatives in 2016. As the first South Asian American woman ever elected to the House of Representatives, she served as chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and later became its chair emerita. She currently serves on the House Judiciary, Foreign Affairs and Budget committees.

Jayapal's early years

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Born on September 21, 1965, in Chennai, India, Pramila Jayapal spent much of her childhood in Indonesia and Singapore. After attending the Jakarta Intercultural School, she moved to the US alone at the age of 16 and earned a bachelor’s degree in English and economics from Georgetown University in Washington, DC. She later received an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in 1990. Before entering public service, she worked as a financial analyst.

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{{^usCountry}} Born to Maya Jayapal, a writer and Muduvangad Puthanveetil Jayapal, a marketing professional, Pramila Jayapal is married to Steve Williamson, a labor leader. She is also a published author of two books, Pilgrimage to India: A Woman Revisits Her Homeland and Use the Power You Have: A Brown Woman’s Guide to Politics and Political Change. Jayapal has a son, Janak, from a previous relationship, as well as a stepson, Michael. She lives with her family in West Seattle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born to Maya Jayapal, a writer and Muduvangad Puthanveetil Jayapal, a marketing professional, Pramila Jayapal is married to Steve Williamson, a labor leader. She is also a published author of two books, Pilgrimage to India: A Woman Revisits Her Homeland and Use the Power You Have: A Brown Woman’s Guide to Politics and Political Change. Jayapal has a son, Janak, from a previous relationship, as well as a stepson, Michael. She lives with her family in West Seattle. {{/usCountry}}

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Campaign priorities and key issues

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Jayapal has emerged as a leading advocate of Medicare for All, a proposal to establish a publicly funded healthcare system in the US. Arguing that “Medicare for All means freedom for all”, she wants healthcare to be treated as a right rather than a privilege. In July 2026, she and Senator Edward Markey reintroduced the Health Over Wealth Act, which proposes greater scrutiny of investment firms that own healthcare providers. Apart from healthcare, she has also laid a lot of emphasis on affordable housing and combating homelessness. She introduced the Housing Is a Human Right Act which aims to help people who lack proper housing facilities.

Jayapal has also demanded more protection for LGBTQ+ people, particularly transgender and nonbinary individuals. She serves as a co-chair of the Congressional Transgender Equality Task Force and has supported measures aimed at preventing discrimination in employment, education, housing and healthcare. Moreover, Jayapal supports expanding access to higher education and reducing the financial burden on students and families. She introduced the College for All Act, which proposes making public colleges and universities tuition-free for families earning up to $125,000 annually, while providing tuition-free access to community colleges and trade schools.

Jayapal's stand on immigration, jobs, trade and more

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Immigration policy has been central to Jayapal’s career, which is shaped by her own experience of moving to the US at the age of 16 and waiting 17 years to become a US citizen. She has supported a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, protections for immigrant families and reforms to the detention system. Jayapal has scrutinised federal immigration enforcement practices and called for greater accountability from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In October 2026, she criticised the Trump administration for suspending Microsoft from the employment-based permanent labour certification process, arguing that it could affect skilled workers, families and the US technology sector.

Additionally, Jayapal has advocated for a $15 federal minimum wage and supported legislation to make it easier for workers to organise and negotiate collectively with employers. In September 2026, she introduced the Students Not Profits Act, which aims to protect students and taxpayers from abuses by corporations and private equity firms. She also reintroduced the Workforce Opportunities for Communities in Recovery Act with other lawmakers to expand employment opportunities for people recovering from drug addiction.

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While expressing her stance on the economy, she criticized the Trump administration’s tariffs, arguing that they raise costs for American consumers and hurt businesses, including farmers and companies that rely on imported goods. In September 2026, she called the tariffs excessive and criticized the administration’s trade approach for straining relations with trade partners like Canada.

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Jayapal's positions on Iran and artificial intelligence

Jayapal has opposed the US war with Iran, arguing that the military action was unconstitutional because it was launched without congressional approval. She has called for an end to the conflict, citing its rising financial costs for American taxpayers and its impact on household expenses. She has also criticised the Trump administration for failing to provide a clear path out of the war, stating that “he’s costing you and your family real money”. She expressed her concerns over rising gas prices and the wider economic burden on American families.

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Apart from her conversations around the Iran conflict, Jayapal has called for stronger regulation of artificial intelligence and demanded accountability from major technology companies to address concerns about data privacy and workplace surveillance. As a leader of the Monopoly Busters Caucus, she has raised concerns about the concentration of power in the AI industry and its potential impact on workers and consumers. Jayapal believes that AI companies should be held accountable for potential harm rather than being allowed to regulate themselves.

Controversies and debates around Jayapal

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In July 2023, Jayapal garnered criticism after describing Israel as a “racist state” while addressing pro-Palestinian protesters at a conference. House Democratic leaders and other lawmakers publicly rejected the characterization. Jayapal later clarified that she was criticising the policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and not Israel’s existence as a nation. She later apologised.

Later, in December 2023, she again was subjected to criticism after she made remarks on reports of sexual violence by Hamas during the October 7 attacks on Israel. Democratic lawmakers Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Ritchie Torres and Debbie Dingell condemned Jayapal, arguing that sexual violence should be condemned “loudly, forcefully and without exceptions”. Jayapal later issued a statement condemning Hamas’ use of rape and sexual violence as a weapon.

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Beyond the Israel-Palestine conflict, Jayapal criticised India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, expressing concern that around 130 million names had been removed from voter lists. She said the exercise could threaten voting rights and compared it to what she described as efforts by the Trump administration to undermine voting rights in the US. Her remarks drew a strong response from the Indian government. India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, called them “unacceptable interference” in the country’s internal affairs, while the Ministry of External Affairs described them as “unwarranted and uninformed.” The Election Commission of India has said the revision aims to remove duplicate, deceased and ineligible names.

Personal wealth and more

According to Finbold, Pramila Jayapal’s estimated net worth is somewhere between -$10,649,973 and -$600,004 as of 2024. She earns an annual salary of $174,000 as a member of the US House of Representatives.

As the November 2026 midterm elections approach, Jayapal is seeking another term representing Washington’s 7th Congressional District. She will face Republican nominee Nirav Sheth, making the race notable as both candidates share Indian origins.

– By Tanisha Sharma