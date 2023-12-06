‘Hamas raped & shot women, mutilated bodies’: Witnesses recall October 7 horrors

Israel witnessed one of the most horrific terror attacks on its soil on October 7, when Hamas terrorists massacred innocent civilians, beheaded babies and raped women by infiltrating into the southern part of the country. The attacks took place on a Jewish holiday when people were celebrating the Nova festival. Hamas terrorist cadre in Gaza(File photo)

(Warning: Story contains description of sexual violence and rape)

Israel has talked about the sexual violence perpetrated against Israeli women by Hamas. A report by BBC explores how women were brutally targeted during the attacks and suffered the worst form of violence including rape.

The report details account of a woman witness who says she saw Hamas sexually assaulting Israeli women of all ages during the attacks. The woman known as Witness S alleged the Hamas terrorists gang raped another woman and mutilated her. The witness shared that the victim was alive when the attackers raped her.

The witness highlighted how the attackers mutilated the victim's body during the sexual assault. She revealed that Hamas terrorists cut off the victim's breast and threw it on the street.

Te woman revealed that Hamas attackers shot the victim in the head while raping her.

In the report, another person recalled the inhuman incidents that unfolded during the October 7 attack.

"Some women were raped before they were dead, some raped while injured, and some were already dead when the terrorists raped their lifeless bodies. I desperately wanted to help, but there was nothing I could do," the man said.

Israel's women's empowerment minister May Golan has revealed that some women survived the rape and attacks but they are extremely traumatised . Golan revealed that the survivors are undergoing psychiatric treatment.

"But very, very few. The majority were brutally murdered. They aren't able to talk - not with me, and not to anyone from the government [or] from the media," Golan said talking about the survivors.