Pre-9/11 warnings about Osama Bin Laden: What CIA declassified files say

The CIA has released dozens of previously classified intelligence briefings from the years leading up to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The documents reveal that US intelligence officials repeatedly warned about the growing threat posed by Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda.

Supporters of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden shouted anti-American slogans after the news of his death, during a rally in Quetta on May 2, 2011. (PAKISTAN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST CRIME LAW IMAGES OF THE DAY) (REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed)

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The documents were made public on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 on Friday. The files include 71 President's Daily Briefs (PDBs) prepared between early 1998 and September 12, 2001. Sixty-nine of the reports have never been publicly released.

President's Daily Briefs are classified for 40 or 50 years after they are published, making them one of the US government's most secret intelligence analyzes.

Deep Dive What specific warnings did the CIA release regarding Osama Bin Laden before 9/11? The CIA released warnings that included documents detailing Osama Bin Laden's intention to carry out attacks inside the US, the potential use of airplanes as weapons, and his organizational capabilities despite prior disruptions. Why did the CIA believe that Bin Laden was determined to strike in the US? The CIA noted in their August 6, 2001 briefing that Bin Laden had aimed to conduct terrorist attacks in the US since at least 1997, highlighting his desire for retaliation and previous efforts to plan such attacks. How did the intelligence community assess Bin Laden's capabilities leading up to 9/11? Intelligence assessments indicated that Bin Laden maintained a terrorist infrastructure and operational capabilities, showing an increasing focus on his links to the Taliban government and unconventional weapon interests in early 2001.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a statement that the attacks “struck a blow to our nation, but they did not break us.”

Also read: Al-Qaeda releases video of Osama bin Laden's son on 9/11 anniversary, 7 years after reported death

The warnings of attacks inside the US

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most striking documents is a September 10, 1998, President's Daily Brief, which warned that bin Laden preferred carrying out attacks inside the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most striking documents is a September 10, 1998, President's Daily Brief, which warned that bin Laden preferred carrying out attacks inside the United States. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the newly declassified memorandum, the DCI Counterterrorist Center had assessed that al-Qaeda “may fly an explosive-packed airplane into a US city.” The document identified Washington as a preferred target and warned that bin Laden's organization remained committed to striking American interests.

Another memorandum dated August 28, 1998, issued shortly after the bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, stated that al-Qaeda remained operational despite US cruise missile strikes on Afghanistan and Sudan.

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It warned that bin Laden was actively considering attacks inside the United States.

A June 23, 1998, CIA memorandum titled “Potential Targets for Anti-US Attacks by Bin Ladin” said bin Laden had called for attacks on US military installations and warned that he sought to “bring the war home to America.” The document noted that the agents, however, had no evidence at that time that al-Qaeda possessed an established terrorist network inside the US.

Just days later, on July 3, 1998, another presidential brief reported intelligence from several questionable sources suggesting bin Laden was planning attacks in Washington or New York.

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Although analysts questioned the reliability of some sources, they concluded that bin Laden “may be planning an operation soon, possibly in the US.” The document also pointed towards alleged links between al-Qaeda supporters and extremist networks operating in the US.

Also read: What CIA warned about before 9/11 attacks: 5 key takeaways from newly declassified intelligence files

What the post-9/11 intelligence revealed

Among the released records, only one briefing was prepared after the attacks.

The September 12, 2001, situation report was delivered to the White House about 20 hours after the first hijacked plane struck the World Trade Center. The document said mounting intelligence had indicated extremists in Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf had prior knowledge of the operation and that it was imminent.

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The report also stated that the plot had been "widely known" within extremist circles.

According to the briefing, bin Laden may have relocated to Kabul after disagreements with Taliban leader Mullah Omar over the planned attacks. Omar was reportedly evacuated from Kandahar shortly after September 11.

Less than a month later, the US and allied forces launched military operations in Afghanistan to dismantle al-Qaeda and remove the Taliban government.