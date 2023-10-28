Pregnant LA model Maleesa Mooney was found beaten and bound inside her refrigerator: autopsy

An autopsy has revealed that pregnant Los Angeles model Maleesa Marie Mooney was found beaten with her wrists and ankles bound inside a refrigerator. The latest autopsy was conducted by the LA County Department of Medical Examiner. The cause of death has been listed as “homicidal violence,” PEOPLE reported.

As per the autopsy, blunt force trauma was also found on her body. There were traces of cocaine and alcohol in her system, toxicology tests found.

The 31-year-old’s body was found inside the refrigerator in her downtown Los Angeles apartment on September 12. Maleesa was last seen on video surveillance at her apartment on September 6. On September 12, officials went to visit her apartment after her mother requested a welfare check.

"The blunt force traumatic injuries observed at autopsy are generally not considered acutely life threatening on their own," the medical examiner wrote in the autopsy report. "However, based on the circumstances of how Ms. Mooney was found, these injuries suggest she was likely involved in violence physical altercation prior to her death." The report added that it is “uncertain” what role the alcohol or drugs played in her tragic death.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder. Maleesa’s sister Jourdin Pauline said that the model was two months pregnant.

‘It was honestly so chilling’

“She was super excited and I know she really wanted a kid, and it's something that she has always talked about,” Jourdin, 24, said, adding that Maleesa’s boyfriend was “heartbroken.”

Recalling the time her family went to Maleesa’s apartment, Jourdin said, “It was honestly so chilling. I've never experienced anything like that before. Different parts of the carpet were ripped up and the refrigerator was gone. Whatever happened that night was very scary and traumatic. I know she was so scared. I just hate to think about it.”

Maleesa’s family suspected something was wrong when iPhone text conversations with her changed from blue to green, alerting them to the fact that there was a change in Wi-Fi and data services. “When a week went by, we just knew something was off,' Bailey Babb, her cousin, told KTLA. “Her messages weren't delivering and we knew something was up because we all have a special relationship with Maleesa.”

Jourdin told NewsNation that Her sister was “in a struggle” and that “both her ankles were broken ... her hands, her legs.” “It's very gruesome details. She was definitely in a struggle. It wasn't something that quickly happened,” she added. Jourdin said that Maleesa was so badly beaten that the mortician cried.

