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President Donald Trump to feature on limited edition US passports

President Donald Trump to feature on limited edition US passports

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:11 pm IST
PTI |
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Washington, The State Department is all set to unveil a limited-edition US passport with pictures of President Donald Trump and the Founding Fathers to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence in July.

President Donald Trump to feature on limited edition US passports

The special passports will be available only to those who show up in person at the Washington Passport Agency and not anywhere else across the country.

The Department of State shared images of the limited edition passports on its social media accounts.

One page of the passport carries Trump's image surrounded by the text of the Declaration of Independence and the American flag along with the president's signature in gold.

Another page features the famous painting of the founding fathers at the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The passports, which are set to be released this summer, are part of the Trump administration's broader "America250" celebration, which also includes a Grand Prix race on the National Mall in August and a UFC fight on the White House South Lawn in June.

According to draft images confirmed as real by US Treasurer Brandon Beach, one side of the coin would feature Trump's profile, along with the words "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and "1776-2026."

The other side of the coin would feature Trump standing with a clenched right fist in front of an American flag and the words "FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT" - a reference to his chant after the 2024 assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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