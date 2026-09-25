Questions surrounding the death of Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber are still prevalent as fans question his cause of death. The question has now intensified as a a new report detailed the criminal history and professional licensing record of the founder of the recovery residence where the model died.

As authorities continue investigating Presley Gerber’s death, a new report details the past of the founder of the California recovery home where the model died. (Presley Gerber | Instagram )

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The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet announced Gerber’s official cause of death. However, the office listed his place of death as a “rehabilitation facility.” Page Six has reported that Gerber, 27, died shortly after being admitted to Resolutions Living (RL), a sober living residence in Santa Monica, California.

According to Page Six, Gerber checked into the facility on Saturday and died the following day. The publication, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that he appeared “visibly under the influence” when he arrived. Those claims have not been independently confirmed by authorities. Representatives for the Gerber-Crawford family have not publicly commented on the report.

Also read: Presley Gerber cause of death: How did Cindy Crawford's son die at 27? All on mental health struggle

What does the report say about the facility’s founder?

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{{^usCountry}} Page Six reported that Dr. Reza Nabavi, founder and owner of Resolutions Living, previously had his psychology license application denied because of criminal convictions. According to the report, Nabavi was charged of using controlled substances and unprofessional conduct. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Page Six reported that Dr. Reza Nabavi, founder and owner of Resolutions Living, previously had his psychology license application denied because of criminal convictions. According to the report, Nabavi was charged of using controlled substances and unprofessional conduct. {{/usCountry}}

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According to documents reviewed by the publication, Nabavi was arrested in February 2002. The police had reportedly found him asleep in a vehicle in an area known for narcotics activity. Officers allegedly recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun, ammunition and a hunting knife from the vehicle. Court records cited by the report stated that a 15-year-old girl was also present and told officers she was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Page Six reported that Nabavi later pleaded no contest to misdemeanor drug possession charges. He was arrested again in 2002 for allegedly agreeing to sell methamphetamine to an informant. He again pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor controlled substance charge.

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Hence, the California Board of Psychology denied Nabavi’s application for psychologist registration in 2004, citing his criminal convictions, the publication reported. He later registered as a psychological assistant under probationary conditions. He eventually obtained a psychologist’s license in December 2006. The board currently listed his license as active through June 2028.

Also read: Presley Gerber cause of death update: Suspected overdose under investigation as 911 audio reveals cardiac arrest

Facility not licensed as residential treatment centre

Page Six also reported that Resolutions Living is not licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) as a residential substance use disorder treatment facility.

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A DHCS spokesperson told the publication the property appears to operate as a sober living environment or recovery residence, which is not subject to the same state licensing requirements as residential treatment centers.

The report noted that the residence works alongside Resolutions Therapeutic Services, an outpatient treatment provider also founded by Nabavi. Participants receiving outpatient care are encouraged to continue recovery while living at Resolutions Living.

The hospital allegedly updated parts of its website and deleted its staff page after Gerber passed away. Additionally, mm its prior FAQ recommended that individuals in need of medical detoxification be directed to facilities that offer round-the-clock nursing care.

It remains unclear whether Gerber underwent a medical or psychological assessment when he arrived.