Prince Harry sent ‘congratulate note' to Kate Middleton to convey how happy he was to….

Prince Harry had connected with his estranged sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, following the Princess of Wales' appearance at Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 14 amid her ongoing cancer treatment, as per a new report. The Duke, who was previously known for his strong bond with Kate, has been in the limelight over straining ties with the Royal family since he stepped down of the Royal duties and moved to the US with Meghan Markle. Prince Harry sent a “congratulate” note to Kate Middleton to tell her “how happy he was to see her out.”

Kate, 42, received a standing ovation at the yearly grand slam as she appeared in the ground four months after making her cancer diagnosis public.

Harry sends congratulate note to Kate Middleton

According to Heat Magazine, the Duke of Sussex reached out to Meghan and congratulated her on attending the tournament.

“Harry was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant,” a source told the magazine.

Harry sent a “congratulate” note to Kate to tell her “how happy he was to see her out.”

“He’s just so grateful that she’s on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off — as is Meghan,” the source added.

Royal fans were delighted when Kate arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, with daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Middleton.

The Princess of Wales "showed a lot of courage and character, as she knew that the world was watching," stated renowned royal chronicler Robert Jobson.

Meanwhile, the Palace insider confirmed his remarks, informing the outlet that she most certainly received "sustenance" from her outing.

Kate says ‘Great to be back’ at Wimbledon

Following her Wimbledon outing, Kate shared her happiness at returning to SW19 on X.

“Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships,” she wrote.

It is being reported that the Waleses will spend the balmy summer at Anmer Hall, Which is situated on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

Later on, Kate and William and their three kids will meet the King and Queen Camilla at at Balmoral Castle.