Pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protests erupt at Gal Gadot's Hamas attack screening

Tensions flared on the streets of Los Angeles last Wednesday night, just a stone's throw from the Museum of Tolerance, where Israeli actress Gal Gadot hosted a screening of "Bearing Witness to the October 7 Massacre." The event, which featured unedited Hamas attack videos, drew protests from pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators, culminating in a brief but intense clash.

The footage showcased IDF materials from the Oct. 7 attack, fueling controversy as it did not address the Palestinian death toll, which stands at over 10,500 according to the Gaza health ministry. As passions ran high, the Los Angeles Police Department reported two battery incidents, with victims declining medical assistance. Surprisingly, no arrests were made.

Gadot's screening was already a lightning rod for controversy, with social media threats and accusations of genocide. Her staunch support for Israel, evident through posts like "I stand with Israel, you should too," added to the divisive atmosphere.

Around 200 people, including Israeli officials and Hollywood executives, attended the screening, while roughly 50 protesters gathered outside, holding signs that read "Anti-Zionism ≠ Antisemitism" and "The Museum of Tolerance is showing a pro-genocide film." Others waved Israeli flags and chanted for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Gal Gadot herself was not present at the screening and has yet to make a public statement regarding the event. The actress, who previously served in the IDF, has long been an outspoken advocate for Israel, sharing images and videos of hostages held by Hamas under the hashtag #NoHostageLeftBehind.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the violence, urging unity during these turbulent times. "We cannot allow current worldwide tension to devolve into this unacceptable violence in our city. This is a time of immense pain and distress for thousands of Angelenos. We must stand together," she emphasized.

