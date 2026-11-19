PlayStation Network users are reporting login failures and server connection problems hours before the expected launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 in the US. Reports of issues began around 10:08 am EST, with players in different locations experiencing difficulties accessing the gaming service.

PlayStation Network users report ongoing service issues hours before the highly anticipated GTA 6 launch in the US. (Unsplash)

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According to Downdetector, reports of problems continued to come in, with a sharp increase recorded on November 18. It reported that 1,787 users had flagged issues on Downdetector by 11:49 am PT.

What problems are PlayStation users facing?

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Players have reported trouble signing into their accounts and connecting to PlayStation Network servers. These issues could affect access to the platform's online services.

Deep Dive What problems were PlayStation Network users experiencing before the GTA 6 launch? Users reported being unable to sign in to their accounts and connect to PlayStation Network servers, potentially affecting access to online services. Did the mandatory PS5 software update cause the PlayStation Network outage? There is no confirmed evidence that the required PS5 software update caused the reported network problems or that the outage was connected to GTA 6. Do PS5 players need to install a system software update before playing GTA 6? Yes. The articles say PS5 players must install the required system software update before accessing GTA 6, and were advised to complete it ahead of launch.

The reports also came shortly after PlayStation announced a required PS5 system software update ahead of the game's release.

According to TMZ, PlayStation posted on X on Tuesday evening that players needed to download the update before midnight on November 19 to prepare their consoles for launch day.

However, there is no confirmed evidence that the software update caused the reported network problems or that the outage is connected to the upcoming game.