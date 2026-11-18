The update is mandatory to play GTA 6 which makes the update an important step for players who are waiting for the game. With the launch scheduled a day away, PlayStation users have been asked to complete the updating process in advance rather than wait until the game becomes available.

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) has built a cult following worldwide, with millions of fans eagerly awaiting its latest instalment. With GTA VI set for release on November 19, Sony Interactive has issued a mandatory PlayStation 5 system software update that players must install before accessing the game. The company has advised players to download the update before the launch so that the players can immediately start playing after the launch.

How much storage space is GTA 6 reportedly expected to need?

How much storage space is GTA 6 reportedly expected to need?

When does GTA 6 release, and which consoles will support it?

When does GTA 6 release, and which consoles will support it?

The upcoming release is particularly significant for the Grand Theft Auto series, as it comes 13 years after the launch of its instalment, Grand Theft Auto V. GTA 6 is expected to offer players a different experience, with new characters, improved safehouses and vehicles among the features highlighted ahead of its launch.

Also read: Rockstar’s GTA 6 secures eight nominations at The Game Awards 2026 before its release

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos lead the story GTA 6 introduces two new central characters, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose backgrounds and personalities form an important part of the game's narrative.

According to Rockstar Games, Jason grew up around criminals. He later joined the Army to leave his troubled past behind but ended up working for local drug dealers in the Florida Keys.

His character description reads: "Jason wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder."

"Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new," the description adds.

Also read: Grand Theft Auto VI heads to launch amid feverish anticipation

Lucia Caminos learned to fight from her father at a young age. She went to prison while trying to protect her family but was later released. Now, she wants to turn her life around and make better choices.

Her character description states according to Rockstar Games: "Lucia’s father taught her to fight as soon as she could walk.

Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia’s learned her lesson — only smart moves from here."

The description further adds: "Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes."

Also read: Pro athletes clamor for 'Grand Theft Auto VI' release, but they insist their day jobs come first

Better safehouses and vehicles among the features Beyond its central characters, GTA 6 is also expected to offer improvements to the overall gaming experience. Better safehouses and vehicles are among the features highlighted in the information available ahead of the launch.

The game is reportedly around 212 GB in size, making storage requirements another consideration for players preparing to install it. With the mandatory PS5 system software update also required, players may need to ensure their devices are ready before attempting to access the game.

Players prepare for November 19 launch The November 19 release marks the return of one of gaming's major franchises after a 13-year gap. With the new characters and additional features generating anticipation, the final preparations are now focused on ensuring players can access the game on launch day.

For PS5 users, installing the required system software update is an essential part.

How to update your PS5 PS5 users can update their console's system software either manually or automatically. Here is a step-by-step guide to both methods:

How to update PS5 system software manually PS5 users can install the latest system software by following these steps:

1. Open Settings on the PS5 console.

2. Go to System and select System Software.

3. Choose System Software Update and Settings.

4. Select Update System Software to begin the installation.

How to enable automatic system software updates on PS5 Players can also configure their PS5 consoles to download and install software updates automatically while the console is in Rest Mode.

Follow these steps:

1. Open Settings on your PS5.

2. Navigate to System and select System Software.

3. Open System Software Update and Settings.

4. Turn on Download Update Files Automatically.

5. Enable Install Update Files Automatically.