Genshin Impact 6.0 update: Three new characters leak ahead of Nod-Krai beta launch

Genshin Impact is preparing for a major expansion with its Version 6.0 update, and recent leaks have revealed three new characters that will join the game’s roster. The update will mark the beginning of the new region, Nod-Krai, where players can expect fresh storylines, gameplay mechanics, and character banners. Genshin Impact Version 6.0 is set to introduce Aino, Flins, and Lauma in the new Nod-Krai region.(Genshin Impact)

Reliable sources within the Genshin Impact community, including known leaker hxg_diluc and supported by Seele Leaks, have shared detailed information about the characters set to debut in the first phase of the Nod-Krai storyline. Players will soon meet Flins, Aino, and Lauma, each bringing new elemental skills and roles to the game.

Genshin Impact Version 6.0: New Characters (Expected)

Flins is expected to feature as a 5-star Electro Polearm user and will arrive in the first half of the update. Lauma will follow in the second half as a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user. Aino will be a 4-star Hydro Claymore user and will be available for free. Her main role will likely be tied to solving the Lunar puzzles introduced in the Nod-Krai region.

These new characters are part of the larger narrative arc known as Song of the Welkin Moon, which will span a full year and is expected to conclude the ongoing storylines in preparation for the Traveller’s final encounter with the Tsaritsa.

On the other hand, Genshin Impact recently released a trailer that introduced many characters from Nod-Krai. Early reactions from the fanbase have highlighted Flins and Varka as favourites. While Varka has been teased for years as the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius, Flins appears as a newer figure, portrayed as a Lightkeeper from Nod-Krai.

The leaked details suggest that Flins may have strong synergy with existing character Ineffa. Players considering Flins for their team setups are advised to save Primogems in advance. Lauma, on the other hand, is said to provide support capabilities for Bloom-based team compositions, especially useful for Hydro-focused characters such as Nilou.

What Lies Ahead

Looking beyond Version 6.0, rumours hint at another Dendro character, Nefer, joining the lineup in Version 6.4 as a hypercarry. However, details about her role remain unconfirmed. Players will get an early look at the new region and its characters when the Version 6.0 beta begins on July 30. The full update is scheduled to go live on September 10.