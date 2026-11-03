Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, killed in Florida Learjet crash, were 'full of joy and adventure,' family says

As many as nine people were killed when a Bahamas-bound Learjet crashed in Palm Beach County, Florida. A couple who were among the victims have been identified as Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr.

Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr were killed in Florida Learjet crash (Rachel Reed/Facebook)

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In a joint statement shared by the families of some of the victims, Reed and Fehr were described as a couple who shared a love of adventure and committed fully to each other and to the life they had been building.

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“Charmi and Rachel were full of joy and adventure. They loved their people fiercely, fully and without hesitation. From the moment they met, they were all in on each other and the life they were building. They are deeply loved, and we will miss them endlessly,” said the statement.

Deep Dive Who were Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, the couple killed in the Florida Learjet crash? Reed and Fehr were a couple and family friends travelling aboard the Bahamas-bound Learjet. Their families described them as joyful and adventurous, and said they were deeply committed to each other. What did the Learjet pilot report before the Florida crash? The pilot reported ice accumulating on the aircraft and moderate turbulence that jolted the plane. After precipitation began, the crew declared an emergency as the Learjet rapidly descended. Has the cause of the Florida Learjet crash been determined? No. The NTSB is investigating, with weather conditions among the areas of focus. An investigator said the aircraft appeared to have started breaking apart before impact.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement further said, “We are deeply grateful to the first responders, investigators, and the Palm Beach County community for their care, and to everyone who has reached out with love. Our hearts are also with the families of the pilots, who are grieving alongside us. We ask for privacy as we grieve. Details about memorial services will be shared once arrangements are made.” The Learjet crash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement further said, “We are deeply grateful to the first responders, investigators, and the Palm Beach County community for their care, and to everyone who has reached out with love. Our hearts are also with the families of the pilots, who are grieving alongside us. We ask for privacy as we grieve. Details about memorial services will be shared once arrangements are made.” The Learjet crash {{/usCountry}}

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The crash took place near Military Trail, between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Just minutes before the tragedy, the pilot reported ice accumulating on the aircraft, an outside air temperature of -47 degrees Celsius, and moderate turbulence, bouncing the plane by up to 700 feet, according to a recording of air traffic control radio calls captured by LiveATC.net.

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“We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence,” the pilot radioed the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center.

However, just moments later, after reporting precipitation started to fall and requesting to climb, an emergency was declared.

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“We’re descending 8,000 – mayday, mayday - we’re descending 10,000 feet per minute,” the pilot said. “We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute … We’re going to crash into the ground.”

ADS-B Exchange revealed that the aircraft descended 27,000 feet over the course of one minute, just before flight tracking data was cut off.

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Joel Flores, Palm Beach County commissioner for District 3, said that about 600 people require shelter after the crash due to damage on the ground. He added that the residents are being sent to two shelters in the county. Meanwhile, the site is being investigated.