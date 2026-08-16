Rachel Danis family: Patrick Clancy's wife's parents in focus amid Lindsay Clancy trial for killing children

Dr Rachel Danis has found herself in the midst of public scrutiny since she's married to Patrick Clancy, whose ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy is facing trial for killing their kids – Cora, Dawson, and Callan.

Rachel Danis is married to Patrick Clancy, which has put focus on her personal life as Patrick's ex-wife, Lindsay, is in the midst of a trial for her children's murders. (Facebook/Rachel Blair Danis)

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Lindsay killed Patrick and her kids on January 24, 2023, after which Patrick eventually moved to New York City and began dating Rachel the next year. The two tied the knot in 2026. While some attention has been directed to Rachel Danis' work-life, a fair amount of interest is there in her personal life as well.

Also Read | Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis ran marathon together days before Lindsay Clancy killed children? Fact-check amid trial

Deep Dive What is Rachel Danis' relationship to Patrick Clancy? Rachel Danis is Patrick Clancy's current wife, having married him in April 2026 after his previous marriage to Lindsay Clancy ended. What claims have been made about Rachel Danis' father? There are unverified claims on social media that Rachel Danis' father is Roy Danis, a veteran in the wines and spirits industry, but these claims lack official confirmation. How did Rachel Danis react to her marriage with Patrick Clancy amidst the ongoing trial of Lindsay Clancy? Rachel Danis' mother expressed support for Rachel's marriage, describing Patrick as a 'really nice guy' after the wedding, amidst public scrutiny due to Lindsay Clancy's trial.

Here's all you need to know about Rachel Danis' family, including claims about her father.

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Rachel Danis family: All about mother

{{^usCountry}} Rachel Danis' mother is Sue, a Daily Mail report noted. She is 69 years old, as per the report and was among the people to bless Patrick and Rachel's union. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rachel Danis' mother is Sue, a Daily Mail report noted. She is 69 years old, as per the report and was among the people to bless Patrick and Rachel's union. {{/usCountry}}

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She reportedly described Patrick as a ‘really nice guy’ when messaging friends after Rachel's wedding took place. “I hope it all goes well for her,” she had reportedly written to many of her friends.

Rachel Danis family: Claims made about father

Amid the ongoing trial, and interest in Patrick Clancy's new wife, claims have been made about Rachel Danis' father. On social media, many posts have indicated that Roy Danis is her father.

Notably, these claims come from unverified profiles and there's no official confirmation or mainstream media reports of whether Rachel's father's name is indeed Roy. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

An alleged photo from Roy's profile was shared online, where Rachel Danis could be seen.

“Yall want a rabbit hole to go down? Rachael Danis father, Roy Danis… Whom Patrick Clancy married into… Clare is a fortune heiress.. her dad was former head of Seagram’s liquor Empire .. and Roy here was a long-term executive for the same company …,” a person wrote.

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The Roy Danis being alluded to here has a corporate profile. “Roy Danis is a 35+ year veteran of the wines & spirits industry. He started his career with the Seagram Co., spending 17 years there with increasing responsibilities in sales & marketing. After Seagram, he went on to assume Executive Management roles at Diageo, Pernod Ricard, W.J. Deutsch, Jose Cuervo and recently was President/Managing Director of Campari America. He is currently the President & CEO of Conecuh Brands, LLC, a privately held, brand development company of Super Premium Spirit brands,” it notes. A LinkedIn account was also found, which notes that this Roy Danis graduated from Cornell University and started off at Seagram's.

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A Facebook account belonging to the same Roy Danis also surfaced. A person there commented on a video, saying “Rachel Blair Danis was having an affair with a married man. He killed his wife and kids ...drugged the wife...blamed it on her postpartum and framed her. Now Rachel and him are married...not even 3 years after this horrendous crime took place. That's not suspicious at all. it's giving Chris Watts.”

Notably, there is no evidence of Rachel and Patrick having an affair. The timeline of their relationship indicates they began to date in 2024, a year after Lindsay Clancy killed the children.

Amid claims made about Rachel Danis' father, videos were shared online alleging that the Roy Danis profile on Instagram had reposted a video from Lindsay Clancy's trial. One wrote “#patrickclancy new wife’s dad #Reposted on his IG the #HotMic of when they said shut her up."

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Another posted “Why would Rachel Danis’ father, Patrick Clancy’s new father in law, repost the hot mic moment from the trial on his Instagram page? What do you think???”.

However, the Roy Danis being spoken of here has made his Instagram account private, and hence the claims made above could not be verified independently.

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Whitepages, an online people-search directory and data broker service indicates that one Roy S Danis who is a managing partner at Conecuh Brands is related to Lauren B Danis, Ronald B Danis, Rachel B Danis, and Jill M Danis. The Roy Danis Linkedin profile which came up amid the claims lists Conecuh as one of his work experiences. While Patrick's wife's name is Rachel Blair Danis, it is not clear if this is the same Rachel B Danis mentioned in the directory. There's no verifiable information online about Patrick's wife, Rachel Danis, having any siblings.