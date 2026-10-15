Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has spoken out after a 19-year-old man was arrested after police uncovered an alleged plan for a mass shooting that investigators believe may have targeted a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area. Alexandros Paporakis was arrested Sunday, October 11, and charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony, and unlawfully possessing a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches, a Class 3 felony.

Raja Krishnamoorthi condemns ‘poison of anti-Indian hatred’ after US teen accused of plotting mass shooting at Hindu temple in Aurora (Photo by Finn Gomez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Palatine Police Department )

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“I am horrified that a white supremacist allegedly attempted to massacre Indian Americans at a Hindu temple in Aurora. This is where the poison of anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy can lead, and we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take it seriously. I am grateful to the coworkers who sounded the alarm and the law enforcement officers who intervened,” Krishnamoorthy wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} “Every American deserves to live and worship without fear, and we must stand together against hatred in all its forms,” he added. Allegations against Alexandros Paporakis {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Every American deserves to live and worship without fear, and we must stand together against hatred in all its forms,” he added. Allegations against Alexandros Paporakis {{/usCountry}}

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Prosecutors said that Paporakis worked as a cashier at a Taco Bell in Arlington Heights for about seven months, per Fox32Chicago. A co-worker told investigators that the suspect often made disparaging comments about people of other races, particularly people from India. He allegedly openly identified as a white supremacist and frequently discussed Nazis and armed struggle.

Also Read | US teen, who described Indians as ‘subhumans’, arrested for plotting to attack Hindu temple

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Paporakis allegedly told the co-worker on Saturday that he could not wait to kill Indian people. He even revealed his plans to attack the largest Hindu temple in Aurora, adding that he would use a large amount of ammunition. Another co-worker said Paporakis described the day he was planning as a "special day."

Paporakis told the first co-worker over a call the following afternoon that he allegedly said his gun had jammed and he had gotten out of there "super-fast." He then allegedly sent the co-worker a video showing an AR-style rifle failing to fire when the trigger was pulled. He even attached a photo of himself wearing a tactical vest. He then discussed possible fixes for the gun so he could "retry when I fix this," prosecutors said.

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Also Read | Who is Alexandros Paporakis? Teen accused of plotting mass shooting at Hindu place of worship in Aurora

The co-worker and another employee subsequently called 911. Palatine police located Paporakis at about 3:42 pm in a parking lot near his apartment in the 1300 block of North Baldwin Court.

Paporakis appeared Wednesday, October 14, at the Cook County Third Municipal District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows. There, a judge ordered that he be detained. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 am Oct. 30 in Room 108 at the same courthouse.