Ramesh and Neelam Sharma: US citizens missing in Nepal flood as daughter makes urgent plea for help

Ramesh Sharma, 65, and Neelam Sharma, 64, were travelling toward Mount Kailash when a devastating flash flood struck the Nepal-Tibet border, leaving hundreds missing. Their daughter is now appealing for information and help locating them.

Ramesh and Neelam Sharma missing in Nepal flood: US citizens' daughter makes urgent plea for help. (Instagram/ riff_radz)

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Two US citizens travelling to Mount Kailash are among those unaccounted for after a catastrophic flash flood swept through the Nepal-Tibet border region, as their daughter made an urgent appeal for help locating them.

Ramesh Sharma, 65, and Neelam Sharma, 64, were travelling in the Himalayan region when the flooding struck on Wednesday. Their daughter, Dr Radhika Sharma, said she had been unable to establish their whereabouts following the disaster.

Deep Dive What happened to Ramesh and Neelam Sharma during the Nepal floods? Ramesh and Neelam Sharma went missing while traveling in the Himalayan region towards Mount Kailash when a flash flood struck the Nepal-Tibet border, leading to their unaccounted status amid the disaster. Why is Dr. Radhika Sharma seeking help from the public regarding her missing parents? Dr. Radhika Sharma is appealing for information and assistance in locating her parents, Ramesh and Neelam Sharma, as they remain unaccounted for following the catastrophic floods that affected the area. How have rescue operations been affected by the Nepal floods? Rescue operations in Nepal have faced significant challenges due to destroyed roads, damaged bridges, communications outages, and difficult terrain, hindering efforts to locate missing individuals.

“My parents, Ramesh Sharma (65 Male) and Neelam Sharma (64 Female) are currently missing and unaccounted for following the flood at the Nepal-Tibet/China border,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

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{{^usCountry}} The daughter is seeking information from people with contacts in Nepal, Gyirong and Tibet, as well as local hospitals, rescue teams, government authorities and media organizations operating in the affected areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The daughter is seeking information from people with contacts in Nepal, Gyirong and Tibet, as well as local hospitals, rescue teams, government authorities and media organizations operating in the affected areas. {{/usCountry}}

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“I would greatly appreciate any help, any contacts, any information (domestic help or international help),” she wrote.

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The couple went missing amid one of the deadliest disasters to hit the region in years. A wall of mud and rock collapsed into a river along the Nepal-China border on August 26, triggering devastating flooding that swept through settlements, roads and infrastructure, according to Reuters' report.

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Nepalese authorities said more than 400 tourists were missing, including hundreds of foreign nationals. Nepal police had recovered 157 bodies by late Wednesday, while rescue operations continued in difficult conditions, Reuters reported.

US Embassy tracking citizens affected by floods

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The US State Department has said it is aware of Americans affected by the flooding and is working with local authorities and tour operators in the region. US citizens in affected areas have been urged to follow instructions from local authorities and monitor emergency information.

Rescue efforts have been complicated by destroyed roads, damaged bridges and communications outages. Helicopters have also faced difficulties reaching some of the worst-hit areas.

On the Tibetan side, Chinese authorities reported casualties and hundreds of people missing in Gyirong County after a mudslide hit the border area, Reuters reported.