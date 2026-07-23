Ramona fire: Evacuations around Creelman Lane as brush fire spreads rapidly; check map, videos

A brush fire in Ramona, in California's San Diego County has sparked an evacuation in the area of Creelman Lane. The fire is now 30 acres, according to Watch Duty. San Diego County Fire Department confirmed that structures are threatened by the fire, as it erupted in a residential area.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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Multiple fire engines with CalFire are responding. According to the incident command, the fire is spreading at a “critical to dangerous rate and is ”burning in light to medium fuels."

Areas around the Creelman Lane were evacuated under a Level 3 alert, while some were placed on a Level 2 alert, with a potential upgrade coming very soon. The exact location from where the blaze started is 300 Block of Creelman Lane, Ramona.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Ramona High School on Hanson Lane. Large animals can be sheltered at the Ramona Rodeo on Aqua Lane, the authorities said.

As of now, there is no information on containment.

Creelman Fire Map: Check Areas Under Evacuation

The Creelman Fire in Ramona has sparked evacuations in the areas around Creelman Lake. A Level 3 evacuation warning exists for the areas north of Creelman Lane and then further east and north as the fire keeps spreading. In the east, the evacuation stretches from the areas of Creelman Lake up to Gunn Stage Road.

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{{^usCountry}} In the north, the warning exists up to Julian Road, crossing Old Julian Highway. All the areas around the Visa Ramona Highway were also included under the Level 3 evacuation warning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the north, the warning exists up to Julian Road, crossing Old Julian Highway. All the areas around the Visa Ramona Highway were also included under the Level 3 evacuation warning. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the areas north and south of Hanson Lane were placed under a Level 2, 'Stay' alert. It advises residents to stay alert and evacuate if the alert is upgraded. The Level 2 alert also covered the areas north of Creelman Lane, around Gem Lane and Ashley Road.

Below is a map of the fire, as seen on Watch Duty. The areas highlighted in Red are under a Level 3 warning, while those in Yellow are under a Level 2 warning.

The Creelman fire has spread over 60 acres.

This story is being updated.

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