Rare giant invasive lizard spotted in Bay Area park, officials issue stern warning

Park rangers in Santa Clara County are looking for a large black and white lizard that hikers saw earlier this week. The lizard, called an Argentine black and white tegu, was spotted at Joseph D. Grant County Park. The hikers took a photo and told park staff right away. This type of lizard comes from South America. It can grow almost five feet long and weigh over 10 pounds. (Facebook)

This type of lizard comes from South America. It can grow almost five feet long and weigh over 10 pounds. Rangers are now searching the area around Grant Lake on foot, trying to find it.

The Santa Clara County Parks Department is asking visitors not to go near the lizard, try to catch it, or look for it on their own. Instead, they should tell a park ranger or call (408) 274-6121 if they see it.

Even though tegus are legal pets in California, other states like Florida and Georgia have banned them. That’s because they can harm local wildlife. Scientists in Florida say these lizards are really good at finding and eating eggs—from birds, reptiles, and even baby alligators.

Also Read: Frilled-neck lizard gives man a heart-stopping surprise as it climbs onto his back. Watch

This isn’t the first time a tegu has been seen in California. In 2022, someone found one walking around in Folsom. It had escaped from someone’s backyard. Luckily, it was returned to its owner, as per reports.

A wildlife expert said that tegus don’t usually survive long in California because it gets too cold in the winter. But a US government study shows that warmer parts of the southern US and northern Mexico could be good places for these lizards to live if they spread.

In Florida, they’ve already been found in 35 counties. The state is working hard to remove them. Georgia and South Carolina also have rules to stop people from bringing them in or letting them breed. People who already own them must keep them in safe cages so they can’t escape.