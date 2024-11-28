Menu Explore
Frilled-neck lizard gives man a heart-stopping surprise as it climbs onto his back. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 28, 2024 11:47 AM IST

A man had a close encounter with a frilled-neck lizard in an Australian forest, as the reptile followed him and climbed onto his back, shocking viewers online.

A man had a nerve-wracking encounter with a frilled-neck lizard while exploring an Australian forest. A shocking video of the incident, which was posted on the X account Nature is Amazing, has gone viral, amassing over 23 million views.

A man had a close call with a frilled-neck lizard that chased and climbed onto his back. (X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)
A man had a close call with a frilled-neck lizard that chased and climbed onto his back. (X/@AMAZlNGNATURE)

(Also read: Watch this viral video of a rare lizard with two heads and a blue tongue)

A dangerous encounter

In the footage, the man approaches the frilled-neck lizard, which is casually sitting on an empty road. As the man moves closer, the lizard immediately inflates its neck, flaring up the distinctive frill around its head. The reptile then begins to follow the man, matching his every move.

What happens next takes a surprising turn – the frilled lizard climbs onto the man’s body and proceeds to scale up to his back. Despite the apparent threat, the lizard is not poisonous; instead, it relies on its dramatic display to ward off any potential threats. The lizard’s behaviour of inflating its frill serves as a defensive posture rather than an attack.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions from viewers

The video has sparked a wide range of reactions, with social media users expressing both amusement and shock. One user commented, "That lizard is definitely showing who's boss here!" while another wrote, "I would have been running for the hills!" Several users shared their thoughts on the lizard's impressive defensive display. "I didn’t know they could climb like that," said one viewer, while another remarked, "Nature is truly amazing – that frill is incredible."

Some commenters took a humorous approach, with one saying, "Imagine going for a peaceful walk and ending up with a reptilian backpack!" Another user, perhaps more cautious, commented, "I would be terrified – I’m not sure I could handle that kind of close encounter."

(Also read: Man shares watermelon slice with pet lizard in viral video. Watch)

The frilled-neck lizard's defence mechanism

According to Britannica, the frilled-neck lizard is a reptile found in Australia and New Guinea. Known for its unique ability to run on its hind legs, the lizard uses its neck frill as a significant part of its defence strategy. When threatened, the lizard raises the frill to a perpendicular position, making its head appear much larger and intimidating to potential predators or threats. The frill, often as wide as the lizard's body, is a crucial tool in the reptile's survival tactics.

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
