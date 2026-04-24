Ray Hartman cause of death: Details of St. Louis journalist and US House candidate's accident

Ray Hartman, a journalist and former Congressional candidate from St. Louis, Missouri, died in a car accident on Thursday, Hartman's lawyer confirmed. Hartman was killed in an accident on the I-64 involving a semi-truck, whose wheel came off and hit Hartman's car. He was 73 years old.

Ray Hartman.(via Ray Hartman's campaign)

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Attorney Andy Leonard, a family representative of Hartman, confirmed The Riverfront Times founder's death and the details of the accident he was involved into St. Louis magazine.

Ray Hartman's wife, Kerri Hartman, also confirmed his death in a statement to NBC affiliate, 5 On Your Side. It’s such a tragic loss. He was dearly loved," the statement read. "We’re going to miss him so much.”

Notably, Hartman was quite popular in the St. Louis area for hosting the KETC politics show "Donnybrook."

Ray Hartman cause of death: Details of tragic I-64 accident

According to the attorney of Hartman, the St. Louis-area journalist was driving on the I-64 near the west of 270. The attorney noted that the wheel of the truck came off while it was brought driven. Losing control, the truck reportedly struck Hartman's car. His cause of death is under investigation but is likely an accident.

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{{^usCountry}} The truck driver involved in the accident is cooperating with the investigation, St. Louis magazine reported. Hartman's family has not commented on tragic accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The truck driver involved in the accident is cooperating with the investigation, St. Louis magazine reported. Hartman's family has not commented on tragic accident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Along with his wife Kerri, Hartman is survived by his two children: Benjamin and Brielle - both college students. Who Was Ray Hartman? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Along with his wife Kerri, Hartman is survived by his two children: Benjamin and Brielle - both college students. Who Was Ray Hartman? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hartmann, born around 1953, graduated from Parkway Central High School and earned a journalism degree from the University of Missouri in 1974. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hartmann, born around 1953, graduated from Parkway Central High School and earned a journalism degree from the University of Missouri in 1974. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After a brief stint as a reporter in New York, he returned to St. Louis and, at age 24, founded the Riverfront Times (RFT) in 1977, transforming it into one of the nation's top 10 alternative newsweeklies with 100,000 circulation and award-winning investigative reporting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a brief stint as a reporter in New York, he returned to St. Louis and, at age 24, founded the Riverfront Times (RFT) in 1977, transforming it into one of the nation's top 10 alternative newsweeklies with 100,000 circulation and award-winning investigative reporting. {{/usCountry}}

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He later revived St. Louis Magazine as CEO and owner from 1994 to 2018, growing it to $4 million in monthly revenue. Hartmann hosted radio shows on KTRS, served as a TV panelist on the Nine Network's Donnybrook, and ran unsuccessfully for Missouri's 2nd Congressional District in 2024.

Tributes poured in from St. Louis residents on the death of Hartman.

"Horrible news about Ray Hartmann, someone who I’ve known for many years and had been working on a civic project with the last several months. Just an incredibly funny and smart person who loved St. Louis and was a giant in his own right. Deeply sad to see this," one wrote.

"This completely took my breath away. I've interacted with Ray Hartmann several times over the years including on Rams issues. Didn't always agree with the man but respected his opinion. Wow," said another.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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