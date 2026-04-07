Reddit down in US; users report 'You broke Reddit' error

Reddit is currently down for users across the US, with thousands reporting the “You broke Reddit” error message. The outage has disrupted browsing, posting, and other site functions, leaving users searching for ways to fix it. Reddit is down. (UnSplash)

DownDetector reports According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 2:45 p.m. EDT on Monday. By 3 p.m., the site had received over 15,000 reports. Users say both the Reddit app and website are affected.

One user reported, "I was just able to comment on my own post but can't change the flair in a sub that allows it."

Another wrote, "It just crashed."

A third person commented, "Oh, good. Thought I finally got banned."

Another user wrote, "I uploaded one video and wanted to see it and it dissapeared from profile."

Another added, "I'm using the browser version on a laptop. As of right now, images aren't loading and I can't give upvotes. It says, "Error 500: Internal Server Error" anytime I try to do anything."

A user complained, "Start page won’t load more than three posts."