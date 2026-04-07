Reddit down in US; users report 'You broke Reddit' error
According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 2:45 p.m. EDT on Monday.
Reddit is currently down for users across the US, with thousands reporting the “You broke Reddit” error message. The outage has disrupted browsing, posting, and other site functions, leaving users searching for ways to fix it.
DownDetector reports
According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 2:45 p.m. EDT on Monday. By 3 p.m., the site had received over 15,000 reports. Users say both the Reddit app and website are affected.
One user reported, "I was just able to comment on my own post but can't change the flair in a sub that allows it."
Another wrote, "It just crashed."
A third person commented, "Oh, good. Thought I finally got banned."
Another user wrote, "I uploaded one video and wanted to see it and it dissapeared from profile."
Another added, "I'm using the browser version on a laptop. As of right now, images aren't loading and I can't give upvotes. It says, "Error 500: Internal Server Error" anytime I try to do anything."
A user complained, "Start page won’t load more than three posts."
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Social media reports
Several users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were encountering.
One user expressed, "What’s up with Reddit they always down."
Another asked, "Is it just me or is Reddit down? I can't see any images."
A third user complained, "Reddit is only down when i want to use it for the first time in like a week."
One person wrote, "Of course reddit goes down as I'm trying to mod. Smh."
Reddit has not yet responded to the outage reports.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More