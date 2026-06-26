Redwood Valley fire: Evacuation order lifted after brush fire near Vineyard Oaks Drive; progress stopped

Evacuations order placed for the brush fire near Vineyard Oaks Drive in Redwood Valley, California on Thursday afternoon were lifted after the forward progress of the incident was stopped.

Representational image.

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According to WatchDuty, the fire started at the intersection of Forsythe Drive and Vineyard Oaks Drive, which sparked an evacuation order.

The areas of Forsyth Drive, Vineyard Oaks Drive, Oaks Ponds Court were placed under a brief evacuation warning as the fire threatened structures. The fire was officially dubbed the ‘Coyote Fire.’

Here's a map of the fire, as seen on Watch Duty:

Map of the Redwood Valley fire.

Around 1:10pm, the incident command of Cal Fire responding to the incident reported that the forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

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{{^usCountry}} It was unclear how many acres the fire burned or if there has been any damage to structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was unclear how many acres the fire burned or if there has been any damage to structure. {{/usCountry}}

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Redwood Valley is an unincorporated community in southern Mendocino County, about 8 miles north of Ukiah along Route 101. It is known for its vineyards.