Regal Princess crew search update: Missing staff of Galveston cruise ship found dead; details emerge

A crew member of the Regal Princess died after going overboard off the coast of Cancun, according to Princess Cruises, as reported by KHOU 11.

A crew member of the Regal Princess died after going overboard near Cancun. (Unsplash/ representative image)

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A search and rescue operation was launched off the coast of Mexico after a crew member on the Regal Princess cruise ship was believed to have gone overboard, as per CBS News. The ship had departed from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

Princess Cruises confirms crew member's death after search operation

“Princess Cruises is responding to a situation involving a crew member aboard Regal Princess in waters off the coast of Cancun,” a spokesperson for Princess Cruises said in a statement to CBS News Miami. “The crew member is currently unaccounted for, and an active search and rescue operation is underway.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Princess is coordinating closely with maritime authorities, and search efforts remain ongoing,” the statement continued. The spokesperson said the cruise line remained focused on the search efforts. “Our thoughts are with the crew member, their family, and all those impacted by this situation,” the statement read. “We are providing support to our onboard team and remain focused on the ongoing search efforts.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Princess is coordinating closely with maritime authorities, and search efforts remain ongoing,” the statement continued. The spokesperson said the cruise line remained focused on the search efforts. “Our thoughts are with the crew member, their family, and all those impacted by this situation,” the statement read. “We are providing support to our onboard team and remain focused on the ongoing search efforts.” {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier on Monday, Princess Cruises sent a statement to KHOU 11 saying a search was underway for the crew member. The cruise line then sent a new statement just after 1:30, confirming that the crew member had died.

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“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the crew's family and friends during this difficult time,” officials with the cruise line said in a statement. “Grief support services are being offered to guests and crew members affected by this event.”

Princess Cruises did not release additional information about the crew member or the circumstances surrounding the incident. The cruise has since left the waters off Cancun and is scheduled to arrive in Belize on July 14.

About Regal Princess

The Regal Princess can carry up to 3,560 passengers and has a crew of 1,346. The ship entered service in 2014 and was officially christened by the original cast of the television series ‘The Love Boat,’ as per Naples Daily News.