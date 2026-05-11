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Renovated Istanbul Greek Orthodox school to be inaugurated, but not reopened: patriarchate

Renovated Istanbul Greek Orthodox school to be inaugurated, but not reopened: patriarchate

Published on: May 11, 2026 01:11 am IST
AFP |
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The renovation of a long-closed Greek Orthodox school on an Istanbul island will be finished in September, although it does not yet have a licence to reopen, the patriarchate said Sunday.

Renovated Istanbul Greek Orthodox school to be inaugurated, but not reopened: patriarchate

Located on Heybeliada, one of the Princes' Islands, the Halki seminary opened in the mid-19th century and was the main theological school for the Eastern Orthodox Church until it was closed under a Turkish law in 1971.

Despite decades of pressure on Ankara to reopen it, led by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, leader of the world's 260 million Orthodox Christians, the school has remained shut, although earlier this week he said he was "optimistic" about the possibility of it reopening.

"We are also optimistic regarding the reopening of the Holy Theological School of Halki," the 86-year-old patriarch told donors in Athens on Thursday.

"In the coming months, the extensive renovation works on the school's building complex will be completed, and, God willing, we shall celebrate its inauguration this coming September," he said.

The issue is being followed by Washington and the European Union, which has criticised Turkey for failing to ensure the religious freedoms of non-Muslim minorities.

The seminary carries a symbolic significance for the world's Orthodox community, which had its capital in Constantinople until 1453 when the Ottomans conquered the city and renamed it Istanbul.

Established in 1844, it has turned out scores of Orthodox leaders, including Bartholomew.

burs-hmw/phz

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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