Rep. Carlos Gimenez invites Elon Musk to relocate Tesla headquarters from Texas to Florida

Florida Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez has invited billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to relocate Tesla’s headquarters from Texas to Florida, seeking to capitalise on growing political uncertainty surrounding the company’s future in the Lone Star State.

Florida Congressman Carlos Gimenez is pitching the state as a business-friendly alternative for Musk as Texas prepares for a Democratic governor. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The invitation comes amid an anticipated change in Texas’s political leadership, with incoming Democratic governor Gina Hinojosa expected to take a tougher approach to some of Musk’s business interests, particularly data centre expansion and the activities of his companies in the state.

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Gimenez, who represents South Florida in Congress and previously served as Mayor of Miami-Dade County, has presented Florida as a more business-friendly alternative, highlighting its tax policies, regulatory environment and access to international markets.

Texas election results raise questions over Musk’s business interests

Texas has experienced a significant political shift following last week’s midterm elections. Voters rejected incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott in favour of Democrat Gina Hinojosa, while Democrat James Talarico secured a Senate victory over Republican Ken Paxton, the state’s controversial Attorney General.

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{{^usCountry}} The election outcome could have implications for Musk, who contributed $5 million towards Abbott’s re-election campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The election outcome could have implications for Musk, who contributed $5 million towards Abbott’s re-election campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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Hinojosa has made it clear that she intends to scrutinise certain developments involving major technology companies. During her campaign, she called for greater oversight of data centre expansion, an issue that has become increasingly contentious amid concerns about electricity consumption, water resources and the environmental impact of large-scale computing facilities.

She has also secured a court order granting her access to unredacted emails exchanged between Musk and her predecessor, potentially offering greater insight into their dealings.

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Another potential point of disagreement concerns Boca Chica State Park. Hinojosa has opposed proposals to sell the park to Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX, in connection with its nearby Starbase facility. She has asked the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission to suspend any sale until she formally assumes office.

Gimenez pitches Florida as a business-friendly destination

Against this political backdrop, Gimenez has moved to position Florida as an attractive destination for Musk and his businesses.

In a letter to the Tesla and SpaceX chief, the Republican congressman argued that companies should be able to operate without excessive government intervention or politically motivated scrutiny.

“As the former Mayor of Miami-Dade County and now a Member of Congress representing South Florida, I understand firsthand the importance of fostering an environment where businesses can thrive, investments can flourish, and hardworking Americans can succeed,” Gimenez wrote.

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He also criticised what he described as the prospect of increasing government interference under Texas’s incoming Democratic leadership.

“With the recent election of self-described Democratic Socialists to positions of power in Texas, I share your concerns about excessive government interference, politically motivated investigations, and policies that punish success. No company should face political retaliation for creating jobs, investing in American innovation, and contributing to our nation's prosperity.

“Florida offers a fundamentally different approach. Our state has championed lower taxes, responsible regulation, and the freedom to innovate without unnecessary government intrusion. While others seek to investigate and punish success, Florida welcomes it.”

Gimenez also highlighted Florida’s geographical advantages, describing the state as an important gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean. He pointed to its established infrastructure and diverse, skilled workforce as additional reasons for Musk to consider relocating Tesla’s operations.

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“The Sunshine State is open for business, and we stand ready to support the innovators and job creators building America's future,” he concluded.

Elon Musk’s move from California to Texas

Musk moved Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas in 2021, following disagreements with California authorities over business regulations and pandemic-related restrictions.

SpaceX and social media platform X subsequently shifted their headquarters to Texas in 2024, reinforcing Musk’s growing presence in the state.

The move reflected his preference for a political and regulatory environment he considered more favourable to his business interests. His political outlook had also shifted considerably to the right in the years following the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing him increasingly into alignment with Republican politicians.

Texas offered Musk a combination of lower taxes, a business-friendly regulatory framework and considerable room for industrial expansion. However, Hinojosa’s incoming administration could introduce a different approach to some of the issues affecting his companies.

Elon Musk’s political spending faces questions after Republican setbacks

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The Florida invitation also comes after a costly election cycle for Musk.

The billionaire reportedly spent approximately $500 million supporting Republican candidates during the midterm elections, including his financial backing for Abbott in Texas.

However, the results proved disappointing for the Republicans, with Democrats making substantial gains and securing control of both chambers of Congress.

Musk’s political contributions have increasingly attracted attention because of the close relationship between his business interests and political decision-making. His support for Republican candidates has also fuelled debate over the influence of wealthy business figures in American politics.