‘Beyond disgusting’: Erika Kirk, Elon Musk hit back after Dave Chappelle jokes Charlie Kirk's murder made him ‘feel better’

Comedian Dave Chappelle is under fire after he made a joke about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, a clip of which surfaced online. Among those who criticized Chappelle are Elon Musk, Benny Johnson, and Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk. Elon Musk, Erika Kirk and others criticized comedian Dave Chappelle after he made a joke about Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.

Dave Chappelle under fire Dave made the comment at a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 7.

“Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better,” he said as the audience laughed.

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Erika hit back at Chappelle without naming him, writing in an X post that it is “beyond disgusting” to see comedians and others “laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline”.

“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our live,” wrote Erika. “A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.”

She added, “You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates.”