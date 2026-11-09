‘Beyond disgusting’: Erika Kirk, Elon Musk hit back after Dave Chappelle jokes Charlie Kirk's murder made him ‘feel better’
Comedian Dave Chappelle is under fire after he made a joke about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, a clip of which surfaced online.
Comedian Dave Chappelle is under fire after he made a joke about Charlie Kirk’s assassination, a clip of which surfaced online. Among those who criticized Chappelle are Elon Musk, Benny Johnson, and Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk.
Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.
Dave Chappelle under fire
Dave made the comment at a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 7.
“Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better,” he said as the audience laughed.
Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video
Erika hit back at Chappelle without naming him, writing in an X post that it is “beyond disgusting” to see comedians and others “laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline”.
“My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our live,” wrote Erika. “A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together.”
She added, “You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates.”
Johnson shared a screenshot of a post by Charlie, in which he had condemned an incident where Dave was attacked by an armed individual on stage.
“When Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage, Charlie stood up for him. After Charlie was murdered in an act of political violence himself, Chappelle is joking about it,” wrote Johnson.
Musk shared Johnson’s post, writing, “Shame, shame, shame on Chappelle”.
In September, nearly a year after Charlie’s murder, a judge ruled that the suspect, Robinson, should stand trial. Robinson has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
Also Read | US drag performers mock Charlie Kirk's assassination, spark backlash: ‘They turned a murder into a stage show’
During a five-day preliminary hearing held in July, prosecutors laid out evidence intended to determine whether there was probable cause to proceed to trial. Robinson’s defense team argued against an aggravating factor that made the murder case eligible for the death penalty – the fact that bystanders were also at risk of being shot and killed. The defense claimed that there was no proof that anyone besides Charlie was at the risk of being killed. However, Judge Tony Graf Jr.’s ruling left the death penalty on the table.
An attorney for the Kirk family has reportedly said at the time that they were going to request a speedy trial.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More