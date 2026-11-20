Journalists accompanying President Donald Trump on his trip to China were asked to surrender their mobile phones before departing the country on Thursday, with officials citing security concerns. The unusual precaution sparked widespread discussion online, as questions emerged about the potential risks that prompted the move.

White House staff asked journalists to turn in phones used in China, reportedly securing them in Faraday bags for the flight home. (REUTERS)

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According to a report from the White House press pool, journalists were informed that "our phones are being taken away for now for security reasons.” However, the administration did not immediately offer a detailed public explanation for the decision.

Phones placed in signal-blocking bags

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Further details emerged during the flight back to the United States. CBS News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs shared information from the television press pool suggesting that an Air Force One aide had instructed journalists to place the phones they had used in China inside Faraday bags.

Deep Dive Why were reporters on Trump's plane asked to surrender phones used in China? Officials cited security concerns, and Trump said the administration wanted to be cautious about people having phones in situations where they should not be used. He did not identify a specific threat. What do Faraday bags do, and why were reporters' phones placed in them? Faraday bags block wireless signals. The phones were placed in them as a precaution against possible electronic surveillance, spyware and unauthorized data collection. How long were the phones kept from reporters after the China trip? An Air Force One aide said the devices would remain secured until the aircraft landed in the United States. White House staff also handed over temporary phones, which were to be wiped or discarded.

These specially designed, metal-lined pouches block wireless signals and are commonly used as a precaution against potential electronic surveillance, spyware and unauthorized data collection.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Jacobs, the aide said the devices would remain secured until the aircraft landed in the United States. White House staff members were also required to hand over their temporary phones, which would subsequently be wiped or discarded, Advocate reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Jacobs, the aide said the devices would remain secured until the aircraft landed in the United States. White House staff members were also required to hand over their temporary phones, which would subsequently be wiped or discarded, Advocate reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Many journalists and photographers, as per The Hill, had already taken precautions by placing their regular work phones, personal devices, laptops and smartwatches in protective bags. Those who had brought separate burner phones were able to use them during the visit. “Those who hadn’t opted for burners were left with no cellphone,” the outlet reported, citing an official.

Also Read: Trump says aide raised cases of two Americans detained in China during Xi Jinping summit

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Trump offers brief explanation

Trump addressed the issue during a phone conversation with NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez.

Asked about the decision to collect the devices, Trump said the administration wanted to exercise caution and prevent people from having phones in situations where they should not be used.

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"We want to be careful, and we didn't want to have people have phones when they shouldn't have phones, so we were very careful," Trump told NBC.

The president did not identify a particular security threat or provide further details about what had prompted the precaution.

Meanwhile, Jacqui Heinrich, a Fox News correspondent and president of the White House Correspondents' Association, also pointed out that reporters had not been required to surrender their phones when Trump departed Beijing during his previous visit in May.

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Trump met Xi and Putin in China

Trump was in Asia to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China.

Earlier on Thursday, the president held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also participated in a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by a trilateral gathering involving both leaders.

The visit also included a disagreement involving the press corps. A Bloomberg journalist asked a question during Trump's bilateral meeting with Xi and was subsequently prevented by Chinese officials from attending the trilateral meeting.