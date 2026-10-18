Republican lawmaker hits out at Trump over Russia sanctions waiver, says he is 'prolonging the war, not ending it'

US President Donald Trump has blocked key parts of a Russia sanctions law just two days before they were due to take effect. He signed an executive order on Friday evening waiving key sanctions and tariffs meant to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

Donald Trump has waived key parts of a Russia sanctions law, drawing criticism from lawmakers and Ukraine’s Zelensky. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The move comes as a row with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky deepens. The decision drew criticism from lawmakers in both parties and from Zelensky, while a senior Russian official praised it.

What does Trump's order do?

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As per Newsweek, Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 into law on September 18. The Friday executive order waives several sanctions provisions and extra tariffs allowed under the law. The order reads: “I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act. I have submitted to the Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States.”

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Deep Dive What Russia sanctions did Trump waive under the Lindsey Graham Act? Trump’s order waived several sanctions provisions and additional tariffs, including measures targeting Russian officials, financial institutions and the “shadow fleet.” It also paused tariffs on Russian goods and on major buyers or facilitators of Russian oil and gas. Why are lawmakers criticizing Trump’s Russia sanctions waiver? Critics say the waiver blocks a law Congress passed overwhelmingly and weakens pressure intended to push Russia to end its war in Ukraine. Republican Don Bacon said the move was “prolonging the war, not ending it.” Did Trump waive Russia sanctions in exchange for a diesel deal? The waiver came after Trump announced an agreement for Russia to supply diesel, and several reports linked the two developments. However, the executive order did not mention the deal, and no direct link between them was established.

{{^usCountry}} According to reports, the law allows a 500 percent tariff on goods imported from Russia, subject to statutory exceptions. It also allows possible 100 percent tariffs on goods from the five largest importers of Russian-origin crude oil and natural gas if they make new purchases on or after October 18. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports, the law allows a 500 percent tariff on goods imported from Russia, subject to statutory exceptions. It also allows possible 100 percent tariffs on goods from the five largest importers of Russian-origin crude oil and natural gas if they make new purchases on or after October 18. {{/usCountry}}

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It also provides for 100 percent tariffs on goods from the five leading facilitators of Russian oil sanctions evasion. The waiver means these extra duties, which were set to start Sunday, are not automatically imposed while it remains in effect.

As per BBC, the law also included sanctions against senior Russian figures, including Putin, as well as Russian financial institutions and Moscow’s so-called “shadow fleet” of vessels used to get around existing embargoes. Many of these provisions have now been waived. The law gave Trump broad powers to put tariffs of up to 100% on imports from the top five buyers of Russian oil and gas, most significantly China and India.

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Republicans criticize the move

Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina called the decision “beyond irresponsible.” He wrote on X on Saturday: “What part of enforcing a law passed 86-11 by the Senate does the President and his advisors not understand?”

He added: “It’s unconscionable that this administration is capitulating to a Russian dictator who illegally invaded Ukraine and butchers innocent civilians every single day.”

Nebraska Republican Representative Don Bacon posted on X: “The President is prolonging the war, not ending it.” Bacon also said many lawmakers will resist funding the president’s agenda “knowing he is propping up a dictator’s invasion and throwing an ally under the bus”.

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Also read: 'Beyond irresponsible': Trump's decision to waive Russian sanctions faces Congress backlash

Zelensky and Russia react

Zelensky criticized the decision on Saturday. He wrote on X: “At a time when the Russians have carried out such a massive attack on our energy sector, a decision was unfortunately made in America to completely disregard the Lindsey Graham Act, which was supposed to impose truly effective pressure on Russia to bring this war to an end.”

Zelensky described the strikes as one of Russia’s largest attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector, targeting more than 15 power facilities. He said the sanctions “could have helped enormously” and that “Russia is trying to cause a blackout in Ukraine – right before winter.” He also said it was “important that everyone in America also sees what is really happening” on the ground.

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He later told reporters he believed the Trump administration would lift more sanctions against Russia, according to BBC.

Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy to Russian President Vladimir Putin, praised the move. He wrote: “The suspension of some of the provisions of the Graham Act marks an important and truly historic moment.”

Dmitriev said on X that the sanctions would have caused “serious damage”, mainly to the US and the global market, and that economic cooperation benefits both nations.

The diesel deal link

Trump’s decision comes a week after he announced an agreement with Putin to increase diesel supplies to US and global markets to reduce rising energy prices. “We need oil for the world, and this is diesel, which is what we need, so we’re very happy to get it,” Trump told reporters when the deal was announced, as per Newsweek.

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According to BBC, relations between Washington and Kyiv frayed after the US struck a controversial deal to import Russian diesel last week. The executive order does not mention the diesel deal, and no direct link between the two has been established.